Apple's Vision Pro XR Headset Uses 90 Hz Micro-OLED Displays

By Brandon Hill
published

The displays can hit a max 96 Hz refresh rate with 24 fps content.

Apple Vision Pro
Earlier this week at WWDC, Apple made several hardware announcements related to its Mac platform. The company launched the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air along with a Mac Studio and Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra processors. However, the product that overshadowed the entire keynote was undoubtedly the Vision Pro extended reality headset.

We learned a lot about the headset, including its impressive dual Micro-OLED displays featuring a collective 23 million pixels. Each eye has access to over 4K resolution, resulting in a crystal-clear picture with no hint of pixels in view, according to people that had hands-on time with the headset. Now, a developer session from Apple's developer conference reveals that the Vision Pro's displays have a refresh rate of "usually 90 frames per second."

For reference, non-pro MacBooks, iPhones and iPads have a refresh rate of 60 Hz, while the Pro variants of each feature a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 90 Hz refresh rate of the Vision Pro puts it right in the middle. The Vision Pro doesn't meet the 120 Hz threshold, so it doesn't carry the ProMotion label attached to devices such as the iPhone 14 Pro, iPad Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

In the developer session entitled "Deliver video content for spatial experiences," the presenter also revealed that the 90 Hz refresh rate is not static. Apple says a maximum refresh rate of 96 Hz "may be used automatically" while playing 24 fps video content.

In addition to the high-tech displays, the Vision Pro is powered by a 5nm M2 processor in conjunction with an R1 co-processor tasked with wrangling the data from a dozen cameras, six microphones and five sensors.

Apple's Vision Pro is expected to launch in 2024 with a price tag of $3,499. That price puts it out of reach for most consumers, but many are hopeful that subsequent generations can hit more palatable price points, allowing for broader adoption. As my colleague Andrew E. Freedman wrote, "I firmly see this announcement as a first step in building the future, with Apple's dedicated third-party developers making experiences that will germinate here, but become invaluable down the line."

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RichardtST
    $3500 and it doesn't even do 120 hz? Seriously?
    I guess that's about par for an Apple product.
  • -Fran-
    RichardtST said:
    $3500 and it doesn't even do 120 hz? Seriously?
    I guess that's about par for an Apple product.
    Weeeell, in absolute fairness, 90Hz for an HMD is ok. What matters is not having tearing and stutters more than "max refresh/FPS".

    IIRC, Mr Carmack kind of demonstrated/argued 90Hz is the "practical minimum" for an HMD to not cause nausea in full immersion.

    I have the Index set to 120Hz, but I can live with ~40 FPS as long as they're consistent (ish) and there's no massive stutter under that value. But that's me. Mileage definitely varies in that dept.

    Regards.
  • lmcnabney
    The inference to 'up to 96hz' displaying 24hz content is troubling. That means either frame interpolation (creating the soap opera effect and multiplying moving objects) as used on consumer UHD TVs or AI generated fake frames as created by DLSS3 processing. Both add latency due to processing which is BAD for AR/VR solutions and nausea.
    This may be why the apps don't appear to encourage user movement and instead focus on 'sit and consume' usage.
  • Giroro
    This thing could have a billion pixels per eye at 1000 Hz. It won't matter.
    Nobody is going to buy one until Apple figures out what these things are supposed to actually do.
  • JamesJones44
    Interesting that is using a micro LED display over OLED. That's a good part of the reason for the cost most likely... and the fact that it's Apple of course.
