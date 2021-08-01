ASRock's Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX Brings Epic 1080p Gaming To SFF PCs

AMD recently announced the company's Radeon RX 6600 XT to expand its RDNA 2 products to the entry-level market. Although AMD markets the Radeon RX 6600 XT as capable of delivering epic 1080p gaming, the Navi 23 graphics card has yet to prove if it can hang with the best graphics cards. ASRock (via VideoCardz) has taken upon the task to prepare its Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX graphics card for small form factor and Mini-ITX systems.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX sticks to a dual-slot design, and although we don't know its exact dimensions, the graphics card should be short. For reference, ASRock's previous Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX was 178mm long without the bracket and 190mm with the bracket. The Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX could potentially have a similar length.

The cooling solution for the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX depended entirely on 10cm cooling fan, of which ASRrock claimed to emit very little noise. Looking at the image of the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX, it's likely that ASRock may utilize a comparable cooling fan on the new Navi 23-powered model.

ASRock hasn't uploaded the product page for the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX, therefore, its specifications are anyone's guess for now. Since the model name lacks the "OC" moniker, we can assume that the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX will not come with a factory overclock. If that's the case, the graphics card will operate with a 1,968 MHz base clock, 2,359 MHz game clock and 2,589 MHz boost clock.

In any event, the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX will continue to be a 160W TDP graphics card. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector is more than sufficient to provide all the juice that the graphics card needs. A 500W power supply from a reputable brand is recommended.

The display output layout on the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX consists of two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. There's also a honeycomb cutout on the bracket to help with heat dissipation.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX, like other aftermarket Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, will launch on August 11. AMD's suggested price for the Radeon RX 6600 XT is $379 so that the Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX shouldn't deviate too much from the MSRP.