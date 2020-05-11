ASRock Reveals Intel H470, B460, H410 Motherboards For 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

H470M-ITX/ac (Image credit: ASRock)

Motherboard vendors took advantage of Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S spotlight to reveal their shiny, brand-new Z490 motherboards. Budget-focused PC builders have nothing to fear as ASRock's latest listings suggest that the non-Z motherboards should be right around the corner as well.

Consumers who don't fancy a Z490 motherboard have three other mainstream options at hand, including the H470, B460, and H410 chipsets. Technically, the W480 chipset is also on the table, but that chipset is tailored to the workstation crowd, so there are probably features that your everyday user will never use.

Right off the top, the Z490 chipset offers two features that aren't available in the other chipsets: Overclocking and two-way Nvidia SLI support. Motherboard manufacturers like ASRock have introduced a proprietary feature called Base Frequency Boost (BFB) that lets you overclock a locked Comet Lake-S processor's base clock on a non-Z motherboard. We don't know how Intel feels about that, or if the chipmaker will eventually disable ASRock's solution in the future.

On the topic of multi-GPU configurations, Z490 is the only chipset out of the 400-series lot that supports a x8/x8 configuration. Nvidia graphics cards require eight PCIe lanes as a minimum for SLI. Therefore, the Z490 is the only suitable model for a two-way Nvidia SLI configuration. AMD graphics cards, on the other hand, are happy with just four PCIe lanes to build a CrossFireX configuration. Depending on the motherboard layout, the H470, B460, and H410 chipsets can run up to a three-way CrossFireX setup. If you plan to overclock your processor, run a two-way SLI configuration, or both, a Z490 motherboard is your best bet.

Z490 H470 B460 H410 Overclocking Yes No No No DIMMs Per Channel 2 2 2 1 Displays Supported 3 3 3 2 PCIe 3.0 Lanes 24 20 16 6 PCIe 3.0 Configuration x16, x8/x8, x8/x4/x4 x16 x16 x16 SATA III Ports 6 6 6 4 RAID Support 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 N/A Total USB Ports 14 14 12 10 Max USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 6 4 0 0 Max USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 10 8 8 4 Max USB 2.0 14 14 12 10 Intel Optane Yes Yes Yes No Intel Smart Sound Yes Yes Yes No Integrated Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 ? No TDP 6W 6W 6W 6W Package Size 25mm x 24mm 25mm x 24mm 23mm x 24mm 23mm x 24mm

Of the three available alternatives, the H470 chipset is the closest you can get to the Z490 chipset without paying the premium. It basically comes with four fewer PCIe 3.0 lanes and two fewer USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 ports. Other than that, the H470 chipset retains the majority of the Z490's feature set, such as Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 functionality and support for Intel Optane, Smart Sound, etc.

B460, which is designed to be business-oriented, is a legit option as well. The difference between it and the H470 chipset is minimal. Essentially, you sacrifice wireless connectivity and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 ports.

The H410 is at the bottom of the barrel, and will likely entice PC builders that have a really tight budget. In comparison to the other chipsets, H410 only comes with two DDR4 memory slots. The PCIe 3.0 lanes are limited to six, and you only get access to four SATA III ports, which lack support for RAID arrays. You will only see USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 2.0 ports on H410 motherboards. Not to mention that you lose out on Intel Optane and Smart Sound.

ASRock H470 Motherboards

Image 1 of 4 H470 Steel Legend (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 4 H470 Phantom Gaming 4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 3 of 4 H470M Pro4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 4 of 4 H470M-ITX/ac (Image credit: ASRock)

Model Form Factor Power Delivery Subsystem Memory Slots / Capacity PCIe 3.0 x16 Slots SATA Ports M.2 Slots Ethernet Wi-Fi H470 Steel Legend ATX 10 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (2.5G) No H470 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX 10 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (1G) No H470M Pro4 micro-ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (1G) No H470M-ITX/ac Mini-ITX 7 Phases 2 / 64GB 1 4 2 1 (2.5G) WiFi 802.11ac

ASRock B460 Motherboards

Image 1 of 7 B460 Steel Legend (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 7 B460 Phantom Gaming 4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 3 of 7 B460 Pro4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 4 of 7 B460M Steel Legend (Image credit: ASRock) Image 5 of 7 B460M-ITX/ac (Image credit: ASRock) Image 6 of 7 B460M Pro4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 7 of 7 B460M-HDV (Image credit: ASRock)

Model Form Factor Power Delivery Subsystem Memory Slots / Capacity PCIe 3.0 x16 Slots SATA Ports M.2 Slots Ethernet Wi-Fi B460 Steel Legend ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (2.5G) No B460 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 1 1 (1G) No B460 Pro4 ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (1G) No B460M Steel Legend micro-ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (2.5G) No B460M-ITX/ac Mini-ITX 5 Phases 2 / 64GB 1 4 1 1 (1G) WiFi 802.11ac B460M Pro4 micro-ATX 9 Phases 4 / 128GB 2 6 2 1 (1G) No B460M-HDV micro-ATX 7 Phases 2 / 64GB 1 4 1 1 (1G) No

ASRock H410 Motherboards

Image 1 of 7 H410M-ITX/ac (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 7 H410M/ac (Image credit: ASRock) Image 3 of 7 H410M-HDVP2 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 4 of 7 H410M-HDVP (Image credit: ASRock) Image 5 of 7 H410M-HDV (Image credit: ASRock) Image 6 of 7 H410M-HDV/M.2 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 7 of 7 H410M-HVS (Image credit: ASRock)