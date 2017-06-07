Asus Reveals New ROG Q-Dot Display With 4K HDR, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync

Asus announced a new ROG-branded gaming monitor featuring fast response times, high resolution, quantum dot technology, and Nvidia G-Sync.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the 4K (3840 x 2160) High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming display enthusiasts have been waiting for. The 27” monitor features quantum dot technology with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync onboard. Similar to the recently announced PG35VQ, the PG27UQ has individually backlit zones (384 to be exact) that are dynamically controlled to allow dark areas to remain dark and bright parts of the picture to shine (up to 1,000cd/m2 peak brightness).

The PG27UQ uses IPS technology to offer wide viewing angles, and it supports the DCI-P3 color gamut (cinema standard), which has a 25% wider color range than sRGB. To connect your PC, there are two DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Pricing and availability of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ are not yet available.