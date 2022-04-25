Asus Debuts 14-Inch ProArt 32:9 Touch Display

Asus is currently showcasing a new line-up of ProArt displays at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas. Among the interesting new devices is the Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV, a 14 inch 1920 x 550 touchscreen portable monitor with hardware Asus Dial. The PA147CDV is scheduled to become available in North America later this quarter.

Though it is described as a portable monitor, the PA147CDV might be popular as a second screen in a desktop setup. The 32:9 aspect ratio fit nicely into a screen designed for consumption, with the Asus Dial and touchscreen providing extra inputs for creators.

In some other visuals shared by Asus, we see the PA147CDV sitting in front of a laptop being used for content creation tasks where keyboard input is a secondary concern.

(Image credit: Asus)

There are a lot of portable monitors around now, but the 14-inch (1920 x 550) 32:9 IPS touchscreen of the Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV helps it stand out from the crowd. Of the key features, the 32:9 display is touch enabled. As well as regular finger prodding with 10-point touch, it supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 for more refined functionality.

Another feature that might help the PA147CDV gain traction is the built in Asus dial, said to be supported in any application supported by the Microsoft Surface Dial. The device's adjustable kickstand will help it be comfortable to use. However, it is more right-handed artist friendly with the dial located to the left.

Asus has some pictures of the PA147CDV standing vertically like a birthday card, you can't adjust tilt using the hinge in this mode. Like some other letterbox style monitors we have seen, it might still be good in this mode for hosting an information feed, like Twitter, or for apps like Slack.

Asus hasn't neglected image quality, which is appropriate considering this is a ProArt device. The screen is Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to Delta E<2. The display features 10-bit color, 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 color gamut.

(Image credit: Asus)

At the time of writing Asus has yet to publish a product page, so we don't have some key specs of the PA147CDV to hand, such as max brightness, contrast, refresh rate, response time, power, dimensions, or weight info. However, we do know that it offers both USB-C and HDMI inputs. For concenience there is a USB-C on either side.

At NAB 2022, Asus said the new ProArt Display PA147CDV "will release in Q2 2022 in North America." We don't have pricing information as yet. Until we get to see and test one of these new displays it is hard to be sure whether it will win a place in our Best Portable Monitors 2022 feature.