Asus ROG Strix 7.1 Headset Boasts Ten Drivers

Looking for a new gaming headset for your desktop or laptop this holiday season? Asus' Republic of Gamers may have what you're looking for with the launch of the Strix 7.1. This headset promises true 7.1 surround sound immersion by using five neodymium magnet drivers on each side: front (40mm), subwoofer (40mm), center (30mm), rear (20mm) and side (20mm).

The new headset is based on USB connectivity, and it comes packed with its own "audio station" that serves as an external audio card. There are four pre-set modes the gamer can choose from, including Racing Mode, Action RPG mode, Footsteps Mode and Gunfire Mode. Simply turn the control knob on the top to choose between these four settings.

"These profiles are instantly selectable from the USB audio station and let gamers choose the best audio experience for the type of game they are playing," Asus explained in its press release. "For example, FPS Footsteps Mode enhances the sound of footsteps in first-person shooter games, helping gamers to pinpoint enemies quickly and gain a competitive edge."

In addition to the four game modes, the audio station provides controls for the microphone, individual surround channel volume, the master volume and the lighting effects. For lighting, gamers can toggle between a "breathing" effect and a constant "static" effect. The headset also promises 90 percent environmental noise cancellation so that users are totally engulfed in the game without the distracting outside noise.

The headset has an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The detachable unidirectional microphone has a frequency response of 50 Hz to 16 kHz, as well as a sensitivity of -40 ± 3dB. The protein leather-covered ear cups are comprised of full-size hexagon-shaped memory foam that reaches 130 mm across, making for a comfy fit.

Based on the provided information, the Asus Strix 7.1 seems to offer what PC gamers need for the best immersive experience. The drawback here is that the headphones depend on a USB connection, so customers won't be able to use them on a tablet or smartphone.

Still, the headphones sport a unique form factor that should turn some heads, including the way it folds up for easy transportation, an HDMI speaker jack and an included HDMI-to-3.5 mm adapter. The headphones are extremely attractive and should please the PC gamer on your holiday shopping list.

The actual availability and pricing was not provided at press time, so keep your eyes peeled.

