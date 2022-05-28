Asus Infinity Campaign Offers Up To $300 Off On Ampere GPUs

Asus has begun a new price promotion, which will run from now until the end of June. The Asus Infinity Campaign (opens in new tab) delivers discounts to an extensive gamut of Asus branded PC components and peripherals. The most obvious omissions from the PC-related price cutting spree are its laptops and pre-built desktop systems. The most significant price cuts we have spotted in the Infinity Campaign are for graphics cards, with up to $300 off, but this is understandable as they are the most expensive components Asus makes. Moreover, the downward spiral of GPU pricing has been imminent over recent months.

A wide range of components and peripherals are on sale for the new Asus Infinity Campaign. The price cuts apply to motherboards, monitors, routers, gaming peripherals, graphics cards, and power supplies.

Looking at the graphics card offers first, you can see that Asus has made some deep cuts. The only cards featured in this sale event are models based on the high-end GeForce RTX 3090, RX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3080. Some of the offers look appealing due to prices being slashed by up to $300, but they were pretty high prices – a feature Nvidia pushed with the Ampere generation.

These price cuts may be welcome if you are in the market for a high-end RTX 30 GPU right now, and you can’t wait until late summer to see what Ada Lovelace / RTX 40 will deliver. The price cut cards are from the ROG Strix and TUF Gaming families. Asus is selling these discounted GPUs via its eShop in the US and via several partners, including online favorites like Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg.

Motherboards in the Asus Infinity Campaign are mostly previous gen Intel boards, so it is easy to understand why they are going for a discount - up to $100 off. Here, a single AMD B550 motherboard with $20 off is a small consolation.

There are nearly 20 Asus monitors on sale, ranging from a 16-inch portable to a 43-inch ROG Swift model bristling with gaming features and technologies. Asus’s latitude for discounts doesn’t seem so big here, with the best deal being $100 off the aforementioned 43-inch gaming monitor, bringing the price down to $999.

Asus’s Infinity Campaign also delivers plenty of router discounts, price cuts for a few peripherals (mice, keyboards), and some good – and not so good – offers on ROG Strix PSUs. Unfortunately, the worst PSU offers are no discounts during the promotion, so we don’t know why Asus listed them in the first place.

Lastly, we noticed an unwelcome disconnect between the campaign blurb regarding the promotional period and the offers listed. For example, Asus talks about the Infinity Campaign covering "special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day" leading up to the end of June on the campaign landing page. However, many of the listed product pricing promos appear to end at or near the end of May.

We hope Asus will refresh its sale stocks lists during the promotional period. Adding some more accessibly priced mainstream GPUs and more current gen motherboards would be particularly welcome. Meanwhile, if you are on the hunt for a nicely priced GPU from Asus or other brands, with some AMD Radeon choices, it is also worth looking over our regularly updated Best GPU Deals feature.