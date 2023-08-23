Asus Launches 34-Inch 240Hz OLED WQHD Gaming Monitor

Asus has just announced a new curved ultrawide ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM that offers a unique combination of a high refresh rate, ultra-low response time, and very high luminance. The combination should make this a hot product to watch among the best ultrawide gaming monitors and best curved gaming monitors.

The ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is a 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor offering a 3440x1440 resolution and an 800R curvature. It also offers a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz with Nvidia's G-Sync technology and a 0.03 ms response time — which is extremely low, even for OLED panels. Furthermore, the monitor boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits (albeit on only 3% of the screen), which is higher than most LCDs on the market and unique for a gaming OLED monitor.

An interesting peculiarity of the display is that it comes equipped with a special custom heatsink to keep the operating temperatures of the panel lower and reduce the risk of burn-in.

For those seeking versatile connectivity, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is equipped with a wide array of ports, including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C port, which not only serves as an additional display input but also delivers up to 90W to the host supporting USB Power Delivery. This diverse range of ports makes it possible to connect the monitor to desktop PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, and other compatible devices.

To make it easier to use multiple devices connected to a single display, it fully supports picture-in-picture (PIP) or picture-by-picture (PBP) modes. To make things more comfortable, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM comes with Smart KVM that now only allows users to control multiple devices using a single set of peripherals but also allows swift file transfers between the two connected devices using USB 3.2 connectivity — eliminating the need for extra hardware or specialized software.

For now, Asus has not disclosed the price or availability of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM. But given the unique capabilities of the display, we expect it to be priced accordingly.