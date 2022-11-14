Asus Purportedly Prepping Eight ROG Strix RX 7900 Cards

Asus might be readying as many as eight ROG Strix graphics cards with AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series graphics processors onboard if a filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission found by @momomo_us is accurate. This would be a major departure from the company's tactics to release two or three versions of each ROG Strix board. As ever with EEC listings, take the news with a pinch of salt. Not every card listed will become a retail unit.

The filing with the EEC lists the following Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 7900-series SKUs:

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XTX-T24G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XTX-A24G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XTX-O24G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XTX-24G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XT-T20G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XT-A20G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XT-O20G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX7900XT-20G-GAMING

VideoCardz quickly clarified that Asus is prepping Top, OC, Advanced, and vanilla ROG Strix products based on AMD's latest Navi 31 graphics processor in its XT and XTX versions. As the name suggests, the Top will be the highest-end model, the OC will sit below it, while the Advanced will be slightly better than a vanilla card. All cards will likely join the ranks of the best graphics cards for gaming available in the coming months.

(Image credit: Asus)

Typically, Asus would release two ROG Strix graphics cards based on one GPU model: a vanilla model, with an improved cooling system and slightly higher clocks compared to the reference and the OC that boosts GPU frequencies higher. Eventually, Asus would release an LC version with a hybrid all-in-one cooling system, though this did not happen with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for some reason.

With AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series, Asus could expand its ROG Strix family to four models of Radeon RX 7900 XTX and four models of Radeon RX 7900 XT. Of course, we cannot tell the exact difference between different boards since we do not know their specifications. However, considering that the RDNA 3 architecture features two separate clock domains (for stream processors and for everything else), we assume that graphics card makers will have several things to play with regarding GPU frequencies.

We expect Asustek's ROG Strix Radeon RX 7900 XT and ROG Strix Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards to share design language with the recently released ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics boards. Perhaps, Asus will opt for smaller dimensions of the cooling system as the new range-topping Radeon is rated for a 350W maximum board power by AMD, so do not expect Asus to push its custom version towards 600W. Yet, we'll see about that.

(Image credit: Asus)

Given how the EEC customs database works, we cannot say whether the document was filed by Asus, a company on behalf of Asus, or some other interested entity, such as a major retailer. That said, it remains to be seen whether all SKUs will make it to the market. We already know examples of products that were registered with the EEC, but never made it to the market.