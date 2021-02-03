Asus Publishes List of Mobile RTX 3000 Configs

Responding to an inquiry from Dutch hardware site Tweakers , Asus has recently made public a detailed list of its different laptops for 2021, which GPUs they will use and what the clock speeds and TGPs are for each.

That’s big news, since even though CES 2021 left us knowing that Ampere would be coming to mobile this year -- we’ve reviewed a few RTX 30 series laptops already -- the specs for Nvidia’s next generation of mobile GPUs is still confusing. Part of that’s due to shifts in Nvidia’s branding, as it’s been inconsistent in assigning the Max-Q title to Ampere. But more importantly, we also still didn’t know specifics regarding how many clock speed and TGPp configurations there would be for mobile RTX 3060, 3070 and 3080 cards until very recently.



On January 26th, German hardware site Computer Base leaked a list of mobile Ampere configurations that supposedly matches what Nvidia sends to its OEM. This list had 28 total configurations, with 11 configs each for both the RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 and 6 configs for the RTX 3070. This leak caused Tweakers to reach out to Asus for more detailed and official information, to which the company responded with a full table of the laptops it’s releasing this year plus their GPU configurations.

Laptop GPU Boost Clock TGP Dynamic Boost Max GPU Power ROG XG Mobile GC31S RTX 3080 1810 150 0 150 ROG XG Mobile GC31R RTX 3070 1720 125 15 140 ROG Flow X13 GV301QH GTX 1650 Max-Q 1255 35 5 40 ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QS RTX 3080 1645 115 15 130 ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QR RTX 3070 1660 115 15 130 ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QM RTX 3060 1802 115 15 130 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS RTX 3080 Max-Q 1345 80 20 100 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 80 20 100 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM RTX 3060 1525 80 15 95 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503IM RTX 3060 1525 80 15 95 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM RTX 3060 Max-Q 1382 60 20 80 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QH GTX 1650 1615 50 15 65 ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QS RTX 3080 1645 115 15 130 ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QR RTX 3070 1660 115 15 130 ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QM RTX 3060 1802 115 15 130 ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QS RTX 3080 1645 115 15 130 ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QR RTX 3070 1660 115 15 130 ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QM RTX 3060 1802 115 15 130 ROG Strix G17 G733QR RTX 3070 1660 115 15 130 ROG Strix G17 G733QM RTX 3060 1802 115 15 130 ROG Strix G17 G733QH GTX 1650 1615 50 15 65 ROG Strix G15 G533QR RTX 3070 1660 115 15 130 ROG Strix G15 G533QM RTX 3060 1802 115 15 130 ROG Strix G15 G533QH GTX 1650 1615 50 15 65 TUF Dash F15 FX516PR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 80 5 85 TUF Dash F15 FX516PM RTX 3060 1525 80 5 85 TUF A17 FA706QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 90 5 95 TUF A17 FA706QM RTX 3060 1630 90 5 95 TUF A15 FA506QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 90 5 95 TUF A15 A506QM RTX 3060 1630 90 5 95

Tweakers is a well-known source, but it seems Asus has also taken this opportunity to update its own website with these specifics as well.

Other manufacturers such as Lenovo and Gigabyte have yet to follow suit, but according to Asus’ list, it seems as if we can expect mobile Ampere cards to hover between 80 and 150 Watts depending on product and SKU. Similarly, boost clock speeds vary between 1345MHz and 1810 MHz. Interestingly, the Alienware m17 R4 we just reviewed has an RTX 3080 with 165W TGP, 15 watts higher than the highest Asus.

Asus’ list only details 11 unique GPUs, 4 for RTX 3060, 4 for RTX 3070 and 3 for RTX 3080. It also includes the GTX 1650 line a few times, though the only laptop on the list that exclusively uses it, the ROG Flow X13, can also be hooked up to an external mobile RTX 3080 for additional power. The list Asus provided to Tweakers also mentions Max-Q technology a few times, but it seems as if the listings on Asus' store pages don't mention Max-Q in the names of its mobile Ampere cards, which follows Nvidia's lead regarding branding.

This ultimately leaves plenty of configs left to confirm, if Computer Base’s leak is to be believed. But it’s a good place to start.