Asus' ROG Falchion is a Tiny Wireless Gaming Keyboard with RGB

When it comes to small keyboards, Razer might have just stolen the spotlight with its new Huntsman Mini, but Asus is now also rearing its head with the new ROG Falchion.

Other than both being small keyboards, the two couldn't be any more different. Asus' clacker comes with wireless connectivity, and it has arrow keys. Oh sweet arrow keys -- seriously, you won't know how much you use them till you lose them, which the Huntsman Mini happily reminded us of.

With this 65% keyboard layout though, Asus' new keyboard is still very small, which will be helpful during gaming as it frees up desk space for your mouse. RGB lighting is a nice cherry on top, and all the keys you lose are still accessible as secondary functions.

The left of the keyboard comes with a customizable interactive touch panel, which we suppose most will use as a volume slider. Other than that, there's not much to the keyboard. Asus hasn't even told us yet which options of Cherry switches it's hiding underneath the keycaps.

No word on pricing yet, though if history has taught us anything, Asus is not afraid of charging a significant ROG tax on its keyboards.