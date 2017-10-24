Trending

Asus RoG Adds Strix 'Hero' And 'Scar' Gaming Laptops

By Asus 

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced a trio of new Strix series gaming laptops powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Core i7-7700HQ processor.

These new gaming laptops share a number of features, including a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ running at 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz), 16GB DDR4-2400 MHz, and a single 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB FireCuda SSHD.

The Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 features a 15.6" FHD 120Hz display with a 1920 x 1080 max resolution powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is equipped with a larger 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms display with wide viewing angles, fast 5ms response time, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Finally, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 also features a 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 but includes built-in G-SYNC support, as well. The company stated there will “soon” be a 15” variant of this laptop available with a 144Hz panel.

The company stated the 17.3” Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is available immediately with a $1,600 MSRP. The 15.6” ASUS ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 and 15.6” 144Hz ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 will be available next month priced at $1,600 and $1,900 respectively.

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74
Processor7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor
Memory16GB DDR4 2400 MHz
Display15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 25ms with 178° viewing angles17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms with wide viewing angles17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC 144Hz 9ms with 178°viewing angles
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1060 6GBGeForce GTX 1070 8GB
Storage256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB FireCuda SSHD (8GB cache)
Camera1280 x 720 HD Webcam
Networking2x2 802.11acBuilt-in Bluetooth V4.1Gigabit Ethernet Jack
I/O1x Combo audio jack1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen14x USB 3.01x Mini DisplayPort1x HDMI1x AC adapter plug
AudioDual 3.5W stereo speakers
Battery64Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion
Power Adapter150W
Dimensions15.1 x 10.3 x 0.8~0.9 in
Weight5.1 lb
Price$1,600$1,900
  • Martell1977 24 October 2017 21:02
    So...what makes these different or special compared to the other Intel/nVidia laptops already available? I must say I'm surprised they don't include 8th gen CPU's considering how late in the 7th gen lifespan it is.

    I know ASUS released a Ryzen laptop with a RX 580 in it, but TBH, I'm waiting to see what AMD has coming with the mobile CPU's.

    Some real competition in this sector would be nice. Hopefully AMD can get the upcoming Vega GPU's in some laptops. *NEW* products with the same specs over and over is getting old.
  • Eximo 24 October 2017 21:47
    When I think performance and gaming, I think scars. Horrible disfiguring scars.

    Seriously though, "Taking both its name and design inspiration from the combat assault rifle packed by special forces and used in warfare"

    So they are referencing a gun and SCAR is an acronym for (Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle). So this article should have it capitalized everywhere.
  • gsjostrom 25 October 2017 04:23
    Confused... the text refers to two 15" and one 17" models, but the spec table lists one 15" and two 17".

    Probably reasonable to assume the former; if they ARE going to release a 15" with a GTX 1070, Thunderbolt 3, and 144hz/G-Sync 1080p monitor for under $2,000 that's still a pretty good balance of performance, portability, and price even without an 8th gen Intel processor...
  • Pompompaihn 25 October 2017 12:07
    I got my GL702VM last year for $1299...and basically the same specs except the 6700HQ and the screen is 60hz, but G-Sync. Frankly that makes more sense to me....the 1060 doesn't drive many games at full res over 60fps but the G-sync smooths out any dips. Frankly seems like a worse product for more money.
  • William Henrickson 25 October 2017 12:30
    Same but 75hz, RGB keyboard would be nice but it'll cost too much to sell this and rebuy.
  • gsjostrom 25 October 2017 15:02
    I see what you mean. I definitely wouldn't be willing to pay $1900 for a 144hz laptop display unless it included at least a 1070 on board.
  • luis.a.cocom 25 October 2017 19:46
    Sorry GSJOSTROM, I down voted by accident looking for a reply function on mobile. This article is all messed up. The tables are wrong as the GL503VS is a 15.6in(not 17.3 like the text says) 120Hz TN AND will offer a 144Hz 15.6 Ips screen soon. Whichever VS screen you pick they all will come with a GTX 1070 to make use of that 144hz monitor and/or G-Sync.
  • luis.a.cocom 25 October 2017 19:48
    This article is incorrect. The GL503VS can be equipped with a 120hz display and a 144Hz display all at 15.6. There is not a 144Hz 17.4 inch model as that would be called the GL503VS which has been so far confirmed to be cancelled.
  • gsjostrom 26 October 2017 00:09
    No worries on the downvote :-) and thanks for the clarification!
