Asus Gets Back to Basics With New ROG Strix LC Series AIO CPU Coolers

Today Asus unveiled the ROG Strix LC Series AIO, a closed loop cooler (CLC) designed to be a lower cost alternative to Asus' ROG Ryuo and Ryujin AIO CPU coolers. The new ROG Strix LC series is available in two SKUs, the LC 120 using a 120mm radiator and the LC 240 sporting the larger 240mm radiator. It skips the fancy block and OLED screens found on the aforementioned higher end series for a simpler circular pump/block combo that should help bring the costs down for the entry-level coolers.

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Strix LC series supports a wide range of CPU sockets from both AMD and Intel for increased functionality across platforms. On the AMD side, compatibility is listed for AM4 and TR4 with the latter available in a separate TR4 CPU package (pricing was not mentioned). Intel compatibility includes LGA115x, 1366, 2011, 2011-v3 and 2066 sockets.

The block/pump combo measures 80 x 80 x 45mm with the cold plate made from copper and uses micro-channels said to provide increased thermal dissipation and better performance. On top of the block/pump is an RGB LED ROG logo and what Asus calls “slash-cut” pattern around the outside for illumination. The lighting color and effects are customized using the Aura software utility and is Aura Sync compatible.

Connecting the pump to the radiator is nearly 15 inches of rubber tubing with braided sleeving, which should be enough to mount the radiator in multiple locations inside the PC case. The radiator itself is made out of aluminum but doesn’t mention fin density. Both the LC 120 and LC 240 use the 120mm ROG Ryuo Fan(s), which run from 800-2,500 RPM (+/- 10%) and yields almost 81 CFM airflow with a static pressure value listed at 5.0 mmH20. The noise level is rated at 37.6 db(A), which is fairly quiet.

Pricing nor availability was listed for the new LC Series AIO CPU cooler, but since it's an entry-level cooling unit set below the Ryuo and Ryujin coolers, we should see the price come in below that. We expect to see this available soon, perhaps around Computex conference coming up at the end of May.