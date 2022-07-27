Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor Overclocks to 165Hz

Asus is expanding its lineup of gaming monitors with a new entry, the ROG Strix XG32UQ (not to be confused with the ROG Strix XG32VQ). According to Asus' product page (opens in new tab), the XG32UQ measures 32 inches and comes with a 4K resolution. Other pertinent specs include a 144Hz refresh rate, which is par for the course when it comes to 4K IPS panels.

However, Asus allows customers to overclock that refresh rate value to 160Hz (using DSC) when using the DisplayPort 1.4 port. 144Hz is the max when using the two available HDMI 2.1 ports on the back of the monitor. While this monitor sounds like it would be right at home for PC gamers, Asus also bills it as a suitable stand-in for console gamers. Native 120Hz 4K gaming with variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode is supported over HDMI 2.1 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Rounding out the ROG Strix XG32UQ's feature set is a 1ms panel response time with a typical brightness of 450 nits. However, the non-glare panel can hit a peak of 600 nits (DisplayHDR 600 certified) in HDR mode. In addition, the monitor is spec'd for a contrast ratio of 1,000 nits, which is competitive in this class, and supports Adaptive Sync technologies on PC (AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync). It's also claimed that the ROG Strix XG32UQ will hit 96 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 120 percent of the sRGB color space.

The ROG Strix XG32UQ is height, swivel, and tilt adjustable, but it does not pivot. And while you'll find a headphone jack, there are no built-in speakers. Finally, the monitor supports VESA 100 mounting if you want to clear up some desk space.

At this time, Asus hasn't given us any word on pricing or U.S. availability for the ROG Strix XG32UQ. Regarding pricing, the 32-inch QHD ROG Strix XG32VQ has an MSRP of $699, so we can expect the ROG Strix XG32UQ to come in at $799 or higher. As for availability, Computer Base claims that the monitor will debut in Germany during the third quarter of 2022.