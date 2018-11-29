Asus Lists 144Hz, Curved ROG Strix XG32VQ Monitor With FreeSync 2

Asus this week released the new 31.5-inch ROG Strix XG32VQR gaming monitor that sports the FreeSync 2 HDR badge.
The new monitor has a nearly identical design as its predecessor, the ROG Strix XG32VQ. Like the latter, it also features an 1,800R curved 31.5-inch VA panel, QHD resolution (2560x1440), 125 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum, 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. However, the XG32VQR is certified for the Vesa Display 400 standard. As the name implies, the standard requires a minimum max brightness of 400cd/m2 but the XG32VQR has a max brightness of 450cd/m2.
For inputs, the XG32VQ has HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports. The monitor is also capable of extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustment controls and packs a customizable ROG Light Signature underglow and an Aura Sync RGB ring on the back.
Asus has not announced pricing and availability yet.
Specifications
|Product Name
|Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR
|Panel Type / Backlight
|VA / W-LED, 384-zone backlight, full array with local dimming
|Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
|31.5 inches / 16:9
|Curve Radius
|1,800R
|Max Resolution & Refresh
|2560x1440 @ 144Hz
|FreeSync Range
|48Hz – 144Hz (DisplayPort and HDMI only)
|Native Color Depth & Gamut
|sRGB: 125 percent DCI-P3: 94 percent
|Response Time (GTG)
|4ms
|Brightness
|450cd/m2
|Contrast
|3,000:1
|Speakers
|✗
|Video Inputs
|1x DisplayPort1x Mini DisplayPort 1.21x HDMI 2.0
|Audio
|1x 3.5mm headphone out
|USB
|v3.0: 1x up, 2x down
|Power Consumption
|43w, brightness @ 200 nits
|Panel Dimensions (WxHxD with base)
|28.1 x (19.3 ~ 23.2) x 11.8 inches713.4 x (490 ~590)x 299.3 mm
|Weight
|21.2 lbs (9.6kg)