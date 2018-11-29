Asus Lists 144Hz, Curved ROG Strix XG32VQ Monitor With FreeSync 2

Asus this week released the new 31.5-inch ROG Strix XG32VQR gaming monitor that sports the FreeSync 2 HDR badge.

The new monitor has a nearly identical design as its predecessor, the ROG Strix XG32VQ. Like the latter, it also features an 1,800R curved 31.5-inch VA panel, QHD resolution (2560x1440), 125 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum, 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. However, the XG32VQR is certified for the Vesa Display 400 standard. As the name implies, the standard requires a minimum max brightness of 400cd/m2 but the XG32VQR has a max brightness of 450cd/m2.

For inputs, the XG32VQ has HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports. The monitor is also capable of extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustment controls and packs a customizable ROG Light Signature underglow and an Aura Sync RGB ring on the back.

Asus has not announced pricing and availability yet.

Specifications