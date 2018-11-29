Trending

Asus Lists 144Hz, Curved ROG Strix XG32VQ Monitor With FreeSync 2

Asus this week released the new 31.5-inch ROG Strix XG32VQR gaming monitor that sports the FreeSync 2 HDR badge.

The new monitor has a nearly identical design as its predecessor, the ROG Strix XG32VQ. Like the latter, it also features an 1,800R curved 31.5-inch VA panelQHD resolution (2560x1440), 125 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum, 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. However, the XG32VQR is certified for the Vesa Display 400 standard. As the name implies, the standard requires a minimum max brightness of 400cd/mbut the XG32VQR has a max brightness of 450cd/m2.

For inputs, the XG32VQ has HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports. The monitor is also capable of extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustment controls and packs a customizable ROG Light Signature underglow and an Aura Sync RGB ring on the back.

Asus has not announced pricing and availability yet.

Specifications

Product NameAsus ROG Strix XG32VQR
Panel Type / BacklightVA / W-LED, 384-zone backlight, full array with local dimming
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio31.5 inches / 16:9
Curve Radius1,800R
Max Resolution & Refresh2560x1440 @ 144Hz
FreeSync Range48Hz – 144Hz (DisplayPort and HDMI only)
Native Color Depth & GamutsRGB: 125 percent DCI-P3: 94 percent
Response Time (GTG)4ms
Brightness450cd/m2
Contrast3,000:1
Speakers
Video Inputs1x DisplayPort1x Mini DisplayPort 1.21x HDMI 2.0
Audio1x 3.5mm headphone out
USBv3.0: 1x up, 2x down
Power Consumption43w, brightness @ 200 nits
Panel Dimensions (WxHxD with base)28.1 x (19.3 ~ 23.2) x 11.8 inches713.4 x (490 ~590)x 299.3 mm
Weight21.2 lbs (9.6kg)