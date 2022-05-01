Asus RTX 3090 Evangelion GPU Pre-Orders Open at $2,185

Asus has launched a new limited edition graphics card series using stylings made famous by the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series. Twitter's momomo_us spotted this brightly colored graphics card as it went up for pre-order at CoolPC in Taiwan.

The new Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 O24G Evangelion Edition sells for TWD 63,990 (about $2,185). It's the same price as the white version in stock at the same PC hardware retailer and TWD 2,000 (about $68) more expensive than the 'standard' black and grey accented triple fan Strix model.

There will only be 15 of these graphics cards available from this particular outlet as a limited edition. CoolPC is bundling a free ROG Herculx Graphics Card Stand with this EVA 01 graphics card, which is worth TWD 1,290 ($44), a welcome bonus.

Asus has not yet published a product page for this pre-order product revealed by CoolPC. Pre-orders end when the stock has been bought up or at 8 pm on May 7, so that might be when this product goes official, and we see Asus upload a product page with specs and so on. The shipping date is on or around May 16, another potential launch date.

Without the official product page and specifications, we can't be sure about things like GPU and memory clocks. However, as with other special editions like the Gundam and White versions of this GPU, they should be the same as the black and grey model. Thus it will feature the GeForce RTX 3090 standard of 10,496 CUDA cores, with a probable OC mode of 1,890 MHz (Boost Clock), plus 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM on a 384-bit interface running at 19.5 Gbps. Also, like the model this card borrows inspiration from, this one features triple 8-pin power connectors.

(Image credit: Asus ROG)

Refocusing our attention on the outer appearance of this product, it features green stripes on a purple shroud. As well as the ROG Strix motif, there's a text saying EVA 01. The trio of fans features a trio of logos: the NERV logo (NERV is a group of EVA 01 mecha pilots), the EVA 01 logo, and the ROG logo.

The backplate reveals an outline image of the first non-prototype Evangelion giant mechanoid unit EVA 01. This busy design also features GeForce RTX text in Nvidia green, the Asus ROG logo in red (perhaps LED lit), and various more minor texts and logos.

Lastly, the top-down view of the card, as if looking down on the motherboard upon which it might be installed, shows another sizable GeForce RTX logo, and a long RGB LED light bar, as per the original Strix model, but with a slightly different design.

We don't know how many Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 O24G Evangelion GPUs will be available in the whole of Taiwan or worldwide. The price premium in Taiwan isn't too hard to swallow, even with the bonus ROG Herculx GPU support. Whether the design attracts you will probably be related to your enthusiasm for massive mecha robot anime shows. Those unfamiliar with the show probably won't be drawn to this purple and green product.

With much better supplies or graphics cards around, and prices slipping back down to MSRP zones, we hope that special editions like this don't suffer the same fate as others. It is a shame to see products that some might consider works of art as just another GPU living shoulder-to-shoulder with others in the silicon hell of a crypto-mining farm.

If you consider buying a GeForce RTX 3090, please check out our Founders Edition review. It would be wise to ponder our recently published Graphics Cards Selling for Near MSRP: The Best GPU Deals guide before you make any hasty purchasing decisions.