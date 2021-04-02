Asus Preps Another Graphics Cards Price Hike as GPU Supply Remains Tight

Shortages of graphics processing units and other components will persist through the end of the year, which is why GPU vendors are preparing to hike the prices of their products once again. For example, Asus reportedly intends to increase its prices for the second time this year.

Demand for graphics boards is increasing both because gamers want to play the latest titles and because of demand from cryptocurrency miners. Meanwhile, neither AMD nor Nvidia can increase the supply as their partners, TSMC and Samsung Foundry, are busy making other chips. According to DigiTimes, this situation is not going to change any time soon as production capacities are 100% filled.

Asus already increased GPU pricing earlier this year, citing increasing tariffs. Later, the company admitted that Nvidia had reduced GPU supply in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. MSI followed suit and also raised the MSRPs of its graphics cards in late March.

Asus is reportedly looking to increase its graphics boards' prices once again, partly because it has to pay extra to source components and partly because demand is so high. Whether or not its industry peers follow their bigger rival remains to be seen, but in a world where companies cannot get chips, they need to increase prices to keep production running.

Asus did not comment on the story and did not confirm any plans concerning prices.