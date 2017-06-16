Be Quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Limited Edition White Case Outed at Computex

As we continue to play "catch up" on the bajillion (that's a technical term) products we saw at Computex this year, one that really stood out was be quiet's Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 case.

This massive modular chassis is a white version of the Dark Base Pro 900 we looked at last year. It measures 577 x 243 x 585mm and features support for Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX, and XL-ATX motherboards. There are ten fan mounting locations for both 120 and 140mm fans, although only 3 SilentWings 3 140mm PWM fans are pre-installed from the factory. All-in-one coolers and radiators up to 420mm can be installed in the top and front of the chassis.



The bottom of the case supports radiators and AIO coolers up to 280mm and coolers up to 140mm in the rear of the chassis. In addition, there are mounting locations for two 5.25" optical drives, seven 3.5" drives and fifteen 2.5" SSDs. The Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 supports graphics cards up to 472mm in length, CPU coolers up to 185mm tall and PSUs up to 284mm. There are removable dust filters on intake fan locations to help keep dust and debris in your chassis to a minimum.



Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

When it comes to aesthetics, this chassis is painted white inside and out and is equipped with a full-size tempered glass side panel. This case also comes with an LED lighting strip that can be placed anywhere in the chassis. Be quiet! is also one of the first companies to include a wireless charger for Qi enabled devices.

The Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 is limited to 2,000 units worldwide. No word on pricing and availability as of yet.