Beelink GT-R Pro Is a Port-Heavy AMD Ryzen Mini PC in Blue

Beelink, a Chinese manufacturer that specializes in mini PCs and TV boxes, is gearing up to launch the new Beelink GT-R Pro in September. One of the mini PC's standout features is its ability to function as either a normal computer or an extension hub.

The Beelink GT-R Pro boasts a gorgeous blue exterior completely made from magnesium-aluminum alloy. The choice of materials not only minimizes the mini PC's weight but also helps with heat dissipation. Underneath the chassis, you'll find a very capable cooling system that consists of three copper heatpipes and two tiny cooling fans. As for dimensions, the Beelink GT-R Pro measures 6.6 x 4.7 x 1.9 inches (168 x 120 x 47mm).

A mobile AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor powers the Beelink GT-R Pro. With four CPU cores and eight threads, the CPU runs with a 2.1 GHz base clock and 3.7 GHz boost clock.

On the graphics end, the Ryzen 5 3550H is equipped with eight Vega Compute Units (CUs) that max out at 1,200 MHz. The Beelink GT-R Pro comes with two DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM slots, opening the doors to pairing the Ryzen 5 3550H with up to 64GB of memory.

The Beelink GT-R Pro is small, but it's no slouch in storage department. The motherboard provides two slots for housing speedy M.2 SSDs. There's one tiny caveat. Only one of the M.2 slots is compatible with PCIe NVMe drives, while the remaining slot is limited to SATA-based M.2 SSDs.

The Beelink GT-R Pro isn't short on features or connectivity either. The mini PC has an integrated fingerprint reader that's managed by a separate security chip, according to Beelink. There are two built-in microphones on the front panel to help with voice recognition, which would be handy if you ever wanted to speak to Cortana. The mini PC also has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an ESS ES9018 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC for improving the overall audio experience.

The buttons to power on the Beelink GT-R Pro, clear its CMOS or change the mode of operation are on the front panel. This is the same area place where you'll find two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and one USB Type-C port.

The rear of the mini PC is home to plenty of I/O ports. Starting with the USB ports, there are two USB 2.0 ports and four USB 3.0 ports. Wired internet connectivity comes down to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and there are two 3.5mm audio jacks linked directly to the ESS ES9018 DAC. You also get a HDMI and USB Type-C port that are exclusively for when extension mode is activated.

Let's not forget that the Beelink GT-R Pro supports up to four displays at the same time. The two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort output are on the rear panel. The last display output is situated on the front panel via the USB Type-C port.

The Beelink GT-R Pro's Indiegogo campaign is still active. Early-bird backers get to purchase the barebones version for just $348 with free international shipping. Beelink hopes to start shipping out orders in next month.