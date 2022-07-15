Alleged AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Benchmarks Emerge

AMD's preparations for its Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' launch are on the home stretch. Many partners are testing AMD's latest processors, so it is not surprising that some test results "accidentally" leak. This time around someone has allegedly tested a rather unexpected combination of components: a six-core Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU and Nvidia's workstation-grade RTX A4000 graphics card.

The system found by @Tum_Apisak in the Basemark database is powered by a six-core AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000593-20_Y processor clocked at 4.40 GHz that is installed into Gigabyte's X670E Aorus Master motherboard. The machine scored 12075 points on Vulkan 1 test and 10526 points in OpenGL 4.5 test, which are rather good results. As this is a leak, take the news with a pinch of salt until it can be verfified.

(Image credit: Basemark/Tom's Hardware)

The six-core configuration of AMD's Ryzen 7000-series CPU indicates that we are potentially talking about a mainstream part. Meanwhile, a very high base frequency promises to make this mainstream processor a very capable performer. To put the number into context, AMD's current six-core CPUs, for example the Ryzen 5 5600X, top at 3.70 GHz base clock and 4.60 GHz boost clock.

Still, we do not know whether the chip was a prototype of a real product, or just an engineering sample clocked at 4.40 GHz (after all, we are dealing with a system based on a motherboard designed for CPU overclocking), so take the frequency with a grain of salt.

Basemark is meant to test systems and devices, but it still is primarily a graphics benchmark, so actual test results of the system featuring AMD's six-core Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU and Nvidia's RTX A4000 graphics board depend on performance of the latter. Nonetheless, CPU's ability to feed the data to the GPU also impacts final results and we have to say that the machine performs rather well when compared to other PCs with an RTX A4000 card.

(Image credit: Basemark/Tom's Hardware)

In Vulkan 1 tests the new machine performed slightly worse (-5.8%) than Intel's mighty Core i7-12700F (8 P-cores, 4 E-cores) in a 1920x1080 resolution. Furthermore, it outperformed a system running AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X (one of the best gaming CPUs around) both in OpenGL 4.5 and in Vulkan 1, but the PC featuring the Ryzen 9 5950X ran the benchmark in a 3840x2160 resolution and used drivers from December 2021, so this is not exactly a fair comparison.

In general, AMD's Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' processors look quite promising, especially if AMD can clock production six-core CPUs at 4.40 GHz. But let's wait for Zen 4-based production units and appropriate review at Tom's Hardware to verify our feelings. In the meantime, you can learn everything we know by heading to our AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date Window, Benchmarks, and More article.