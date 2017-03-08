Be Quiet (Un)Dresses Pure Base 600 With New Tempered Glass Window

Midway through January, be quiet! announced its Pure Base 600 chassis, which comes with some very low-key styling standard out of the box. If you liked what you saw but wanted something just a little spicier, or have pride in the internals you’re building into it, you may be interested in the windowed variant that’s now available.
The Pure Base 600 is a standard ATX chassis that comes with room for three dual-slot graphics cards, three 3.5” drives, two 2.5” SSDs, and two optical drive bays. It comes with a 140mm fan for intake and a 120mm unit as exhaust, and has an adjustable vent at the top that you can open fully, partially, or close depending on your needs.
The windowed side panel is built with a 4mm-thick sheet of tinted and tempered glass, which should accentuate the standard black- or black and orange-accented cases nicely.
Be Quiet!’s Pure Base 600 Window is available immediately at an MSRP of $100 – just $10 more than the non-windowed version. If you’re upset because you own the standard case and now want the window, worry not: a separate panel with the piece of tempered glass is also available for $30.
|Model:
|be quiet! Pure Base 600 Window
|Motherboard Type
|Up to ATX
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Dimensions
|492mm x 220mm x 470mm
|Net Weight
|7.44kg
|Drive Bays
|2x 5.25”, 3x 3.5”, 2x 2.5"
|PSU
|Standard PS2 PSU
|Front I/O
|USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
|Radiator Support
|1x 360mm or 280mm, 1x 280mm
|CPU Cooler Max Height
|165mm
|VGA Card Max Length
|280mm With HDD Rack, 425mm Without
|PSU Length Limit
|210mm