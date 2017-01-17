Pure Base 600: A Humble Case From be quiet!

When be quiet! first got into the case market, it started out with the Silent Base 800 – an offering built around offering silent performance in a large, all-round chassis. Since then, the company has continued to build new cases, and today it is introducing the Pure Base 600. The chassis aims to provide a more basic feature set, accommodating up to an ATX motherboard and ample additional hardware for basic systems.

The Pure Base 600's design resembles that of the company’s earlier cases, but it’s simplified a smidgen to create a clean elegant appearance. The front panel has room for two optical drive bays, and all the I/O sits on a slanted top rim consisting of two USB 3.0 ports, the standard set of HD audio jacks, power and reset buttons, a hard drive activity LED, and a 3-speed fan controller.

Cooling in the case is handled by a single 140mm fan as intake and another 120mm unit as exhaust, but you can expand upon this with an additional 140mm unit at the front and up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans at the top. The top of the chassis comes with an adjustable vent that can be closed for silence, opened for airflow, or partly opened to offer a little extra exhaust.

Even though the case doesn’t have a window, be quiet! still designed the Pure Base 600 to welcome good cable management. The hard drive trays are even built such that their cables are neatly tucked away behind the motherboard tray.

Be quiet!’s Pure Base 600 is available immediately in black and black with silver trim, both at an MSRP of $89.00.

