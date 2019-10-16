Bitspower’s Summit M with OLED Fits Both AMD and Intel

Bitspower has officially launched its latest CPU water block with two new tricks up its sleeve: cross-platform compatibility and an OLED display. That screen can show temperature in either Celsius or Fahrenheit, or the Bitspower logo.

The multiplatform design was enabled by cutting the corners from the Intel-style housing, thereby making space for the AMD mounting plate. Bitspower says that its nickel-plated copper coldplate integrates 0.3mm cooling fins and channels and integrates digitally addressable RGB lighting for the clear section between the OLED top plate and base.

They call the lighting DRGB, but it may be more familiar to some as ARGB. No matter what it’s called, it’s compatible with the addressable LED headers and software of AsRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Bitspower Summit M with OLED Bitspower Summit M with OLED Features Digit thermal sensor, OLED Display, aRGB LEDs Dimension(LxWxH) 95mm x 95mm x 26mm Thread G1/4" x 2 Input Voltage DC 5V~12V Temperature 0~99°C (32~210.2°F) Operating Current <20ma Included : 2 Set of BP-TBEML, 1 Pcs of AM4 Bracket. 1 set of Mounting spring, 1 Set of CPU backplate, 1 Set of Mounting Screws/Accessories Compatbility Intel LGA 775 INTEL LGA 115X LGA 1366 LGA 2011x/2066 AMD Socket 939 / 754 / 940 Socket AM4 Socket AM2 / AM2+/ AM3 / AM3+ Socket FM1 / FM2+

Pricing is set at 4,500 New Taiwan Dollars, which should be around $150 in US currency. We wouldn’t be too surprised to see the US price jump to $200, if it were in-stock: At the moment, Bitspower requests that you contact its sales office to reserve one.