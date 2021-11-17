Trending

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals: Cheap M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Laptops

Here are the best Black Friday MacBook deals!

Black Friday is here and the MacBook deals are starting to roll in across the range of M1-armed MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs.

Of course, you can find savings on previous generation systems that feature Intel processors, which we have found in the interest of giving you freedom of choice. But to future-proof yourself in the Apple ecosystem, we recommend you stick to M1 chipsets.

That recommendation comes with a 4.5-star rating in our M1 MacBook Pro review, praising the processor’s power and battery life. Here are the best Black Friday MacBook deals available right now.

Black Friday M1 MacBook Air deals

The ultraportable and ultra-silent M1 MacBook Air (thanks to a lack of fan) is now the most affordable way to get into the Apple laptop ecosystem, with up to 10% off the list price in the US and UK.

Black Friday M1 MacBook Pro deals

So far, we’re seeing impressive savings of up to $100 (and £100) off the list price of multiple configurations. 

Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), you won’t find many discounts on the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. However, there is a small $50 saving on the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at Amazon. If any more deals pop up, we’ll let you know!

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals: Previous gen.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399, now $1,899 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399, now $1,899 at Best Buy
Get $500 off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, which packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Complete the package with a  Radeon Pro 5300M GPU and you’ve got a decent setup.

View Deal
