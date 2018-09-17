Microsoft Reportedly Readying Black Surface Pro and Laptop

Microsoft has an event coming up the first week of October, and we expect some news on the Surface front. Thurrott appears to be confirming those suspicions with a report that a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will show up, both in a classy black color.

The report also suggests there will be upgraded processors (my guess? Intel's Whiskey Lake chips). To add fuel to the fire, MySmartPrice has photos of the Surface Laptop in black:

Little else is known at this point, though I hope that the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop get USB Type-C like the Surface Go and Surface Book 2 have. It would be even better if Microsoft went with Thunderbolt 3.

Thurrott also suggests this event could be where Microsoft announces the Surface Go variant with LTE capability.

Of course, we're also expecting announcements about the future of Windows 10, and we'll be at the Oct. 2 event to bring you all of the news.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

  • Peter Martin
    i wish i could afford one... yes.
  • TEAMSWITCHER
    The $65,000 question .. Does black Alcantara turn brown after one year of greasy hand exposure?
  • Peter Martin
    don't you wash your hands? lol
