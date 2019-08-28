Gearbox Reveals Borderlands 3 Minimum and Recommended Spec Requirements

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Gearbox has released the minimum and recommended specs for Borderlands 3. The company listed Intel CPU options and Nvidia GPU options but is highlighting AMD's hardware. That's not a surprise, considering that the developer has previously stated that Borderlands 3 was "developed from the ground up with AMD."

Luckily, the game's specs aren't incredibly intense, at least at 1080p. And many with last-gen graphics cards will still be able to hit the company's recommendations for 1440p.

Borderlands 3 Minimum and Recommended Specs

Here's what the developer suggests:

Minimum Specs (1080p) Recommended Specs (1440p) CPU AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3570 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i7-4770 GPU AMD Radeon HD 7970 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB RAM 6GB 16GB Storage 75GB HDD 75GB HDD OS Windows 7/8/10 Windows 7/8/10

The company also revealed all of the graphics settings, including terrain and foliage detail, material quality, volumetric fog and more. You can see the full list of graphics options here.

The game releases on September 13 on PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store), as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Correction: This post had incorrectly stated the game's release date. This has been corrected.