Bykski's New External Cooler Could Be Bigger than Your Desktop

If you have several different GPUs or a very compact case with weak airflow, you can take your cooling to the next level by getting a giant cooler that sits outside of your case in its own box. Cooling specialist Bykski has introduced a huge external cooler to cater for your extreme cooling needs. The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X “external cold exhaust heat dissipation chassis” features a 3x3 array of 120mm fans, with integrated pump, radiator and reservoir for easy plumb-and-go (G1/4) fitting to liquid cooling loops.

This unit measures 419 (H) x 488 (D) x 138mm (W) so looks like a typical mid-tower chassis but a little slimmer, but would overshadow a compact mini-ATX system. Twitter’s Momomo_us spotted this cooler listed at Y72,356 before tax in Japan, which is about $525 today.

Suggested uses of the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X are the following:

Server cooling,

High-end gaming systems,

Compact computer systems with up to 4x GPUs,

And for compact powerful systems which don’t have the internal space for a water cooling radiator.

In some of the above use-cases the B-1080-CEC-X might be overkill and a more modest external solution like a Bykski Granzon G10, or Bykski External 360mm radiator stand might be better, cheaper options (if you already have a radiator that doesn’t fit in your case, for example).

Bykski cooler towers over a compact PC system (Image credit: Bykski)

Whichever application you use this 9x120mm external cooler for, it is claimed to be capable of handling up to 2,000W of heat dissipation. That is plenty for a gaming system combining the most power hungry components popular with consumers right now, like the Core i9-13900K and GeForce RTX 4090 (250W+ and 600W+) running at full pelt. Like we said above, the B-1080-CEC-X might be overkill. However, perhaps it can run extremely quietly with lower thermal loads – slower RPM etc.

(Image credit: Bykski)

In addition to the support for 9x 120mm fans, the chunky B-1080-CEC-X bx contains a 46mm thick radiator made using a mix of copper and brass – with 30 double water flow channels. The integrated pump offers a water flow of up to 700 liters per minute, tested at up to 1.5bar, and connects with water loops using the popular G1/4 tubing.

Looking at the fully built unit from the outside; there is a water level gauge on the front panel, significant venting both sides, around the back are both the fluid I/O connectors and power input (connecting to a 4-pin Molex HDD from your PC), as well as a water injection port atop of the case for top-ups.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bykski) (Image credit: Bykski) (Image credit: Bykski)

Whether you think the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X is crazy, or is the external cooler you have been waiting for, let us know in the comments below.