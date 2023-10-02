CableMod Reveals Improved 12VHPWR Angled Adapter for Nvidia GPUs

CableMod introduced its original 12VHPWR angled adapter promising that it would solve overheating and melting issues surrounding Nvidia's adapter, but its aftermarket adapters appeared to also be prone to failures. Recently the company rolled out version 1.1 of its 12VHPWR angled adapters that adopt the new PCI SIG CEM 5.1 specification.

CableMod's 12VHPWR V1.1 (12V-2x6) angled adapter offers CEM5.1 compliance and is said to offer an improved friction-fit of the male connector which removes the wiggle between PCB and male connector. The device costs $39.90/€39.90 and is designed to solve issues with overheating and melting 12VHPWR dongles and adapters, both from makers of graphics cards and CableMod itself.

The updated PCI SIG 5.1 (12V-2×6) plug presents several modifications when compared to the original 12VHPWR connector. Firstly, the depth of the power terminal has been expanded from 4.2 mm to 4.45 mm. In addition, the sideband pin array's opening has been widened, moving from the previous measurements of 1.6 mm × 9.3 mm to 1.70 mm × 9.4 mm. One of the most notable changes, however, is the reduction of the sense pin length from 4 mm to 2.5 mm, ensuring that the power header is fully integrated with the connector.

This adjustment is especially vital for safety reasons. If power connector is not adequately connected, the power supply avoids entering high power modes. This prevention mechanism stops potential overheating and possible melting situations, especially when a graphics card is drawing considerable energy.

In response to the issues with the 12VHPWR connector, the PCI SIG set clear specifications for the new PCI SIG 5.1 (12V-2×6) design. They mandated a minimum current rating of 9.2A per pin, ensuring a temperature rise limit doesn't exceed 30 degrees Celsius above the ambient temperature at 12V DC. These connectors will bear an embossed H mark. Moreover, even if a single pin can manage a current of 9.2A, the entire assembly's current should not cross 55A RMS in either direction. The design also specifies the use of 16 AWG wires and pins and mandates that the connector can resist a pulling force of a minimum of 45.00N.

One of the interesting things about the new 12VHPWR V1.1 (12V-2x6) adapter is that CableMod gives owners of the original adapter a $39.90/€39.90 coupon to buy themselves the new version of the device. Essentially, owners of the version 1.0 can get themselves a 12VHPWR V1.1 (12V-2x6) adapter for free.