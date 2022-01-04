CES 2022 Award Outs AMD Ryzen 6000 Chips with RDNA2, DDR5, and Pluton Tech

AMD CEO Lisa Su tweeted an image this morning that appeared to be AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' mobile processors, and now the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the group behind CES, has revealed more details about the chip via a new Honoree award posted to its website.

The listing confirms the new chips come with the RDNA2 graphics architecture, a massive step forward from the Vega graphics on the current-gen Ryzen 5000 Mobile 'Cezanne' chips. The new chips also support "DDR5 technologies,' another nice step forward from the DDR4/LPDDR4X support with the previous-gen chips.

As with all of AMD's mobile processors, these chips will eventually come to the desktop PC, too, much as we see with the impressive Cezanne-powered Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech - hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXwJanuary 3, 2022 See more

The award also lists support for AI-audio processing and Microsoft's Pluton technology, with the latter being the first time we've seen this new security tech in a PC. Pluton enables more robust security that helps prevent physical attacks and encryption key theft while protecting against firmware attacks, a welcome feature when you're on the go with your laptop. This tech originally debuted in the Xbox and AMD's EPYC data center processors.

Given the teaser shot and the CES 2022 award, it's assured that AMD will share more details about the Ryzen 6000 Mobile processors tomorrow during its keynote. You can see that here at 7am PT.