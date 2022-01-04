Watch AMD's CES 2022 Product Premiere Here Live Jan. 4 at 7am PT

AMD's Lisa Su is set to present the company's plans for 2022 during its CES 2022 Product Premiere presentation that will kick off at 7am PT on January 4, 2022. You can pull up a seat and watch the presentation live in the embedded video below, and we'll follow up with all of our news and analysis from the event.

Oddly enough, last night the agency behind CES (the CTA) inadvertently tipped us off about one of AMD's possible announcements at the show. The inadvertent unveiling of the Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" mobile processors came via a new Honoree award posted to the CTA's website.

As we predicted last month, we also expect to hear news about AMD's upcoming processors with 3D V-Cache, and the event description also teases that Su will “highlight innovations and solutions featuring upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics,” meaning GPUs announcements are also on the menu.

AMD also recently unveiled its Zen 4 roadmap for its data center products, and we expect to hear more about the forthcoming Zen 4 chips for desktop PCs, too.

The CTA's AMD award listing confirms the new Rembrandt chips come with the RDNA2 graphics architecture, a massive step forward from the Vega graphics on the current-gen Ryzen 5000 Mobile 'Cezanne' chips. The new chips also support "DDR5 technologies,' another nice step forward from the DDR4/LPDDR4X support with the previous-gen chips. As with all of AMD's mobile processors, these chips will eventually come to the desktop PC, too, much as we see with the impressive Cezanne-powered Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G.

Naturally, we expect that many more details about these chips, along with other new and exciting announcements, will emerge during the live stream. Grab a seat!