Get 1TB of SSD Storage for Close to HDD Pricing

Sometimes, storage doesn’t need to be the fastest on the market to be tempt. Sometimes, it just needs to offer a strong GB-to-dollar ratio. If that sounds like what you need, then the Team Group GX1 960GB SATA III SSD is worth your consideration. Currently selling for $80.99 on Newegg (down from a typical price that’s closer to $91), it offers 11.9GB per dollar.



The Team Group GX1 isn’t one of the best SSDs for performance, but with even discounted SATA drives edging closer to 7.2GB per $1 or even 2.9GB per $1 ,this deal is hard to ignore. You’ll lose out on some speed compared to competitors due to its 530 MBps read speed and 480 MBps write speed, but that’s still well over what even the fastest hard drives can achieve.

Team Group GX1 960GB SATA III SSD: was $91.99, now $80.99 @ Newegg

The Team Group GX1 960GB SATA III Internal SSD is a 2.5-inch SSD that prioritizes value over speed and connects over SATA. With an advertised read/write speeds of 530/480 MBps, respectively. It’s slower than other SATA rivals but also more affordable.View Deal

The Team Group GX1 960GB SATA III Internal SSD is a 2.5-inch SSD that prioritizes value over speed and connects over SATA. With advertised read and write speeds of 530 and 480 MBps, respectively, it’s slower than SATA favorites, like the Samsung 860 EVO, but also cheaper.

With 1TB SSDs usually coming in at over $100, it’s not uncommon to have one smaller SSD for applications that need to run fast and a larger HDD for bulk storage. This deal, though, lets you use an SSD for both.