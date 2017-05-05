Colorful Reveals iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC With 2GHz Boost Clock (Updated)

Update, 5/5/17, 7:40am PT: Colorful announced that the iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC is "finally ready for sale" and "will be initially sold in China." The company still didn't say how much the card will cost or when it's expected to expand to other markets, but we wouldn't be surprised if more information's released sooner than later, because the company said it will share more details after sales start in China.

Original article: 4/17/17, 8:55am PT:

Colorful’s upcoming flagship graphics card is called the iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC, and if the few specs that we know tell us anything, it’s that this card packs a punch.

Nvidia launched the mighty GTX 1080 Ti in early March. The new card brings Titan X level performance to a somewhat more palatable price point. And unlike with the Titan X, add-in board partners are free to customize their GTX 1080 Ti products as they see fit. Founders Edition cards hit the market a few weeks ago, and custom cards are now starting to appear. Colorful isn’t quite ready to launch its card, but the company revealed that it has a custom card in the works that sports a 2GHz boost clock.

Colorful’s card includes a heavily overclocked GPU. Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition GTX 1080 Ti packs a 1,480MHz GP102 GPU with a boost clock rating of 1,582MHz. Colorful’s iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC features a 1,600MHz base clock, and its boost clock is 2GHz.

2GHz isn’t unheard of for the GTX 1080 Ti, but it does command a robust cooling solution. Nvidia’s founder and CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, bragged about the GTX 1080 Ti’s potential to reach 2GHz, but we couldn’t sustain that speed with our Founders Edition review sample until we slapped on a water block. Colorful’s iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC includes a triple 92mm fan cooling system with six copper heat pipes; the company claimed that its cooler provides 20% more cooling than “conventional air cooling.”

In addition to the upgraded cooling solution, Colorful’s iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC features an improved power delivery system with a 16 + 2 phase digital power supply to help maintain stable current. Colorful also installed DualMOS MOSFETs, which it said helps reduce electromagnetic interference and heat generation.

Colorful didn’t say when the iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC would hit the market or how much it would cost. The company also refrained from releasing any further details about the specifications of the card. The company said those details are “coming soon.”