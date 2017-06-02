Computex 2017 Highlights From Day 4: Chassis And Chill

Computex 2017 is coming to a close. We're going to continue writing about the show for a while--there simply aren't enough hours in the day to write about everything we've seen in Taipei--but our time on premises will fast come to an end. Just like we did for the first three days of the show, we've gathered some of the biggest stories from the fourth day so you can get a feel for what's happening on the other side of the world.

Following Up On Nvidia Max-Q And Ryzen's Expansion

Three companies had a predictably huge presence at Computex 2017: Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. Intel announced new X-series processors, reminded everyone about its "always on" PC tech, and offered some more details about its Compute Card. AMD teased the new CPUs and GPUs many of us have been waiting for, and its Ryzen processors made their way into laptops and desktops alike. And Nvidia revealed its Max-Q design principles to try and make your gaming laptop just a little bit thinner. Many of the biggest announcements we've seen have revolved around these companies.

On the fourth day of Computex 2017, we followed up on our earlier report on Max-Q with some hands-on videos of the gaming laptops on the show floor. We also covered Zotac's decision to create a bunch of tiny (and one large) PCs with an assortment of Ryzen and Intel Core processors.

Keeping Cool While We Case The Joint

We also devoted much of the fourth day to new cases and cooling products. You've gotta put all these new parts into something, after all, so why not embrace the Computex 2017 fever dream by theory-crafting a new system that will live in one of these cases? Check 'em out:

But Wait, There's More!

Day four wasn't all Max-Q and cases. We also wrote about why we haven't seen many 10GbE products for home users and covered Thecus' new NAS appliances for those under-served home users. As always, you can keep track of all of our Computex coverage by checking out the newsfeed on our homepage or by bookmarking (and frequently visiting) our Computex tag page.