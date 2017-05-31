AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs, Asus Shows Them Off In ROG Strix GL702ZC

AMD took the wraps off its mobile Ryzen CPUs at its press conference at Computex in Taipei on Wednesday, and they're coming to laptops very soon.
Specifically, 2-in-1s, thin-and-lights, clamshells, and gaming notebooks with Ryzen will be available in the second half of 2017. Business notebooks will start showing up in the first half of 2018.
In addition to an AMD-powered Acer 2-in-1, Asus announced the ROG Strix GL702ZC, a new gaming laptop running a full AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU (8 cores/16 threads), with discrete Radeon RX 580 GPU graphics. It also boasts a 17.3” FHD (1920x1080) display that supports FreeSync.
AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics, Jim Anderson, said Ryzen has a 50% boost in CPU power, 40% boost in integrated GPU power, and a 50% drop in electricity usage from previous-generation APUs.
We have no pricing or release dates yet from Asus for its system, or from any other manufacturers just yet, but we expect to see a ton of laptops with Ryzen in our lab in the back half of the year.
Decades is more apt.
Since when was the last time a high end laptop had an AMD processor, even when they were the better choice on all levels?
Sigh, 2005ish? There were some options from Acer and Gateway, but I think that's the last that I remember, unless you want to count MSI's GX60\GX70?
My first laptop was a Voodoo Envy M:860. This was in 2004. It had an Athlon 64 3400+ Clawhammer DTR, 1GB DDR-400, 60GB HDD @ 7200RPM, and a 15.6" screen @ 1680 x 1050.
Since those days, though, there really hasn't been anything like that, as far as I've seen. That M:860 laptop had some serious power back in the day though.
To hell with these discrete GPU options, they are heavy, power hungry and badly designed.
It's where AMD will put Nvidia against the wall. Light, cheap, power efficient and capable gaming laptop. Next year seems to be it then.
Put it this way, if you are going to release an APU in 2018 it should be able to beat a gpu card from 10 years previous and if it doesn't then might as well bail on the company.
No amount of software support will fix that amount of fail. Sad part is I know they could skip a 'tick' or 'tock' cycle and actually get some market back.
They will have absolutely no market share if they do not skip a 'tick' 'tock' cycle with their APUs.
If they do that they actually have a chance to gain market share again. Releasing a hobbled APU that can't beat a HD6800 will be the death-knell for AMD, so all their investors might as well abandon ship. I am clueless as to why they are missing the obvious here.
releasing a 720p capable APU so it won't interfere with your discrete GPU is a horrible horrible mistake. Tripple the CU's on the APU or RIP AMD...
If their engineering sample is a taste of what is to come you are looking at an APU that won't do 1080p.
It is really sad if they commit to that. It is so obvious to everyone how they could gain a market share back, excepting AMD. We are looking at another year of the 720p laptops again if their board of directors don't step in and change course.