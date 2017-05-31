Computex 2017: Highlights From Day 2, When Excitement Just Kept Ryzen

Computex 2017 continued with plenty of announcements, hands-on opportunities, and cramped booths. Tom's Hardware is working around the clock to bring you the latest news from the show floor--here's what you might have missed while you were sleeping, working, or just going about your day like someone who isn't running all over Taipei. Expect more of this delightful chaos as Computex continues throughout the week.
AMD, Intel Vie For The Spotlight
Intel dominated the first day of Computex 2017, but AMD stepped into the spotlight on day two. The company offered more information about its Ryzen processors, manufacturers showed off motherboards for those CPUs, and new details about the upcoming Vega GPU architecture and EPYC data center processor trickled out. (And no, we aren't going to apologize for the pun in the headline. It's never going to be unfunny.)
That isn't to say Intel didn't get any love--some new motherboards were announced, and the company offered more details about its Compute Card and 8th generation processors--but it definitely seemed like AMD was more of a presence on day two.
Check out some of the top stories:
- AMD's ThreadRipper To Feature 64 PCIe Lanes; Vega Launching In July
- AMD Posts EPYC Benchmarks, Teases Vega Frontier Edition
- AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs, Asus Shows Them Off In ROG Strix GL702ZC
- Intel: 8th-Gen Processors Are 30% Faster Than 7th-Gen
- Intel Displays Credit-Card Sized Compute Card At Computex 2017, Shipping Soon
And some of the motherboard-specific news:
- ASRock Gives AMD Ryzen Mini-ITX Treatment, Launches X370 Gaming ITX/ac
- Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 9 Spotted
- Mighty Mini-ITX: ASRock Announces X299-ITX/ac
Oh, and it's worth highlighting a non-AMD or Intel story here: Windows 10 is heading to ARM...again. Microsoft and Qualcomm think they can make it stick this time (remember Windows RT? nobody does) thanks to a combination of x86 emulation, always-connected laptops, and compatibility with the most popular apps. We have our reservations--check out the full article to understand why. Here's a hint: Chromebooks.
Need A New PSU?
We also saw many more PSUs during the second day of Computex. They might not be quite as exciting as the many-cored processors AMD and Intel were slinging, but they will provide the foundation on top of which the rest of a system is built. Something has to power all those fancy CPUs and GPUs and other parts, after all, and it's not going to be happy thoughts and good intentions.
- A Look At Super Flower’s Upcoming SFX PSU
- Be Quiet! Reveals Straight Power 11, SFX-L PSUs
- Say Hello To Cougar's New GX-F, Dapper PSU Lines
- Bitfenix Announces Formula PSU Line Made By Channel Well Technology
The Best Of The Rest
Not everything can be slotted into a neat little category. Here's some of the other cool stuff we've seen at Computex 2017:
- Intel Shows Optane SSD Publicly For The First Time
- Acer Predator Triton 700 Gaming Laptop, Hands On
- HTC's Using Intel's WiGig For A Wireless Vive Accessory
- In-Win Goes Where No Case Has Gone Before...Again
- Kingston Boosts HyperX Predator DDR4 Frequencies And Capacities
- Thermaltake Takes Its Premium Chassis To Level 20 At Computex
