Thermaltake Takes Its Premium Chassis To Level 20 At Computex (Updated)

Update, 6/2/17, 12:30pm PT: After the unveiling, we were able to circle back and get a close-up look at the Level 20 to gather a few additional details. First of all, we learned that the system is not modular. The compartments cannot be swapped or removed. The fixed compartment design allows for the space between the compartments to function as a heatsink in a way by venting warm air into the gap and out the rear of the chassis. Cables and tubing can be routed between compartments as well. For ease of use, the tempered glass panels are hinged and feature quick release latches. Saving the best for last, one of the more interesting things we discovered is that the company is building the Level 20 for its 20th anniversary...which is a year and a half away. We've added additional photos from the showroom floor as well.

Original article: 5/30/17, 1:30pm PT:



Thermaltake president and CEO Kenny Lin revealed the company’s Level 20 concept case at Computex.

Much like the Thermaltake Level 10, this new chassis features a compartmental design that keeps components such as the motherboard, CPU, and GPU separate from the power supply and hard drives. The Level 20 chassis is made from aluminum and 5mm tempered glass side panels.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Despite the fact that almost no information was provided during the unveiling, we were able to glean a decent amount of information simply by looking at the chassis. The front compartment is a dual -purpose chamber that can accommodate a half-dozen hard drive trays or water cooling components such as a pump / reservoir combo, radiator, and fans.

The leading edge of the top panel is home to four USB 3.0 ports, a single USB Type-C port, headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons. The Level 20 has eight expansion slots, including a dual slot for a vertically mounted GPU. Other features include the company’s LCS certification, Riing RGB Plus, and built-in Lumi Plus LED strips.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time. We expect more details to emerge before Computex 2017 draws to a close.