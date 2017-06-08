Trending

Cooler Master Shows Concept Coolers: Closed-Loop Heat Pipe and Flying Saucer

Hardware manufacturers use trade shows not only to display upcoming commercial products, but also to demonstrate and collect feedback on concept devices that may or may not become full commercial products. Cooler Master used Computex to demo two of its concept coolers, one of which featured a closed-loop heat pipe along with three fans, the other of which used a large heat column and a rather unorthodox design.

Although many performance enthusiasts nowadays choose all-in-one liquid cooling solutions over air coolers because of dimensions and efficiency, oversized CPU tower coolers still have their own advantages: there is no risk of leaking, they are large and therefore they can cool down chips even if their fans fail, and they are rather affordable.

The MasterAir Maker 3DLV is one of Cooler Master’s concept coolers. It has two large radiators connected using four closed-loop heat pipes and featuring three 120mm fans. The main idea of heat pipes is to quickly transfer heat from the bottom of the cooler to fins located along the path of the pipes, away from the heat source. Closed-loop heat pipes have been explored by multiple companies, and Zalman’s CNPS 9000-series coolers actually take advantage of them. The CNPS 9000s are round and the closed-loop heat pipes actually transferred heat to all fins.

Cooler Master’s 3DLV concept cooler is rectangular and does not have any fins on its top, just bare pipes, and we have no idea how efficient such a configuration is. Still, three fans should ensure rather high efficiency anyway, and the manufacturer promises that the cooler can remove up to 200W of heat.

In the meantime, it is unclear whether Cooler Master will actually commercialize this model, as due to its large dimensions it is not compatible with high-end memory modules that have large heatspreaders.

The Heat Column Concept is another cooler that CM demonstrated at Computex. This cooler resembled a flying saucer and featured a huge heat column on its base. The flying saucer cooler is made of copper and therefore quickly absorbs heat. The producer rates the device at 100W TDP, which means that it can cool down all mainstream CPUs in the AM4 and LGA1151 form-factors.

Cooler Master has not decided the final specs of the cooling solution or how to position it yet. One of the things the company’s engineers are thinking about are dimensions: they could make the “saucer” smaller and position it for, say, Mini-ITX systems, or make it larger and then appeal to overclockers and the modding community.

One of the things that the triple fan and the saucer coolers integrate is user-configurable RGB LED lighting, which is becoming an important feature. Because enthusiasts appreciate customizable lighting, it makes sense for Cooler Master to offer it not only with new cases, but also with CPU coolers.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 08 June 2017 20:21
    I'll take 3 UFO's love that design.
  • bit_user 08 June 2017 22:01
    The UFO reminds me of a Zalman "flower" heat sink I used on my Pentium 4. It cooled a 103 W Prescott P4 in a fair bit less space than this, but had a pretty big problem with dust building up towards the center, as the gaps between the fins narrowed.

    I can't tell whether this would suffer from similar problems. If so, I'd recommend only using it in a positive pressure case with dust filters. Its larger size should also help.
  • Kunra Zether 08 June 2017 22:17
    I want a flying saucer cooler too!! ?? I actually do I love it completely different then anything I've seen before.
  • Spazzy 09 June 2017 02:57
    Count me in for the flying saucer cooler as long as the final design can handle 100+watts. That just looks cool!
  • John Philips 09 June 2017 04:08
    Still aluminum? Go for copper, coolermaster... just like cryorig, alphacool and ekwc.
  • jeremy2020 09 June 2017 13:41
    I think that first cooler is a terminator. You will likely be killed if you get it.
  • DerekA_C 10 June 2017 03:26
    Almost looks like the excess of the fan in the UFO could cool the nearby Ram Dims.
  • R3v01v3r 12 June 2017 08:18
    I actually think the V8 cooler and this UFO one would make it really hard to get around your motherboard. I 100% know it is with the V8 design I was so happy to go to water cooling after using the V8 design they are just to big in your PC case.
