Cooler Master Intros the HAF Stacker Series PC Cases

Cooler Master launched on Tuesday the "world's first" stackable computer case series: the HAF Stacker Series. This new line combines the company's High Air Flow (HAF) and Stacker cases into a single, cohesive line providing the storage and interior space of the Stacker models and the water/air cooling design on the HAF series. Available now are three connectable and stackable models: a full tower HAF 935 configuration consisting of the HAF 915R and HAF 925, the M-ITX HAF 915R, and the M-ITX HAF 915F.

"Each base configuration offers unique features and benefits that stand out on their own merit while being stackable with other models in the series for expanded functionality," reads the company's press release. "This is all made possible by a CM patent pending rail system that was inspired by a military picatinny rail to enable the attachment and removal of each stackable piece in 2 easy and secure steps."

The shoebox-shaped HAF 915F M-ITX case supports graphics cards up to 310 mm long, water cooling, and standard power supplies that are mounted towards the front for better cable management. This stackable chassis supports larger CPU coolers including the Hyper 212 Plus, and up to a 360 mm radiator when the case is in water cooling box mode. The case also supports up to six hard drive bays when it's only used as an additional storage cage.

The HAF 915R M-ITX case, also shoebox-shaped, supports the same length in graphics cards and radiators in water cooling box mode. Slated as the very first expandable M-ITX case, the 915R features a 92 mm fan on the front for direct storage cooling, and support for up to nine 3.5 inch hard drive bays or twelve 2.5 inch drives in storage mode.

The full tower HAF 935 includes the HAF 925 and the HAF 915R previously detailed. This setup provides three 5.25 inch drive bays and an additional bay thanks to the 915R, nine 3.5 inch drive bays (3x modular cage), eight expansion slots plus two in the 915R, and a number of installed fans and fan options, depending on the stacked configuration.

The HAF Stacker Series -- 915F, 915R, and HAF 935 -- can be attached to the top or bottom of each other to work with whatever configuration the user needs. Possible scenarios include a primary system with a secondary guest computer at the top, an NAS box, a radiator box, a primary system with an additional home server, a dedicated game server, and more.

The actual specs are listed here once you get past all the silly Flash (option #7). The HAF Stacker Series is now available globally; price and availability may vary based on region.

