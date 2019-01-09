Cooler Master Unveils The XG Series PSUs Along With An Analog Keyboard

For quite some time now Cooler Master has been developing its own PSU platform. With help from an in house team of experienced, and highly capable engineers it recently hired, it seems CM wants to differentiate from the majority of brands that just relabel or just modify platforms made by Seasonic, CWT, Super Flower, FSP and other OEMs, whilst also offering something a little different.

In its showcase suite at CES Las Vegas, Cooler Master debuted several working prototypes of its latest XG lineup of power supplies. Comparing them to the highly popular Corsair RMx series, the XG platform features a far cleaner design, which should help airflow, and reduce fan speeds, without having a dramatic effect on the internal temperatures. The looks of this minimalist platform is impressive, but the hot question is whether it will be able to perform better than the seemingly less attractive CWT platform found in the RMx models, which Cooler Master is touting as this product's direct competition.

The XG Advanced units, besides the LED side panel that shows load, fan speed and temperature in real time, will also pack an 80 PLUS Gold rating. They'll be available in three flavors total, with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W, and come with a fully modular cable interface. Cooling duties will be handled by an FDB fan with integrated RGB lighting and AURA Sync support, and on top of all that Cooler Master is also including a seven year warranty, so would be owners can rest assured they'll get some good life out of these beauties too.

Expected availability is May 2019, unfortunately however there's no pricing information available just yet.

Another interesting product launch Cooler Master is showcasing this year, is this analog keyboard. Utilizing Cherry mechanical switches, as opposed to the Flaretech optical switches (which also feature a mechanical mechanism) that are found on Wooting's lineup of keyboards, this should add some more competition to the somewhat empty analog/optical keyboard market right now.

I use a Wooting keyboard on daily basis and I find it great so far, so I am looking forward to CM's response. Analogue switches offer notably more capabilities compared to normal ones, especially in gaming, so it is nice to see more brands enrolling into this technology.