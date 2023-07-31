Corsair 12VHPWR Power Adapter Could Help Prevent 16-Pin Meltdowns

Corsair has released a handy 180-degree 12VHPWR power adapter for some of the best graphics cards that use the 16-pin power connector. The right-angle adapter aims to mitigate the possibility of an improper installation of the 16-pin power cable that could lead to meltdowns on Ada Lovelace graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 4090.

Two potential scenarios may induce a meltdown on the 16-pin power connector. One involves bending the cable too close to the connector, and the other is when the 16-pin power connector isn't fully inserted into the header on the graphics card. Corsair's 12VHPWR power adapter (CP-8920335) will help minimize the possibility of either occurring.

The power adapter features a minimalistic but sleek design worthy of the Corsair branding. It can tolerate extreme temperatures up to 105 degrees Celsius so not even the most power-demanding graphics cards can faze the power adapter. Although the product page is live, some information about the adapter is missing. For example, Corsair (via a Corsair representative) bundles a black and white snap-on cover for the adapter so that you can swap them back and forth, depending on the theme of your build.

12VHPWR GPU Power Bridge (Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair 12VHPWR power adapter product page also lacks a compatibility list. Still, the adapter isn't compatible with Asus ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards due to the rotated power connectors. As a result of the PCB width, Corsair's 12VHPWR power adapter probably doesn't work on many custom models. According to the company's representative, Corsair is revising the adapter to space out the connectors away from the PCB.

The market is already filled with 12VHPWR power adapters; therefore, Corsair will face tough competition. Cablemod currently offers 12VHPWR 90-degree and 180-degree adapters at $39.90. ModDIY sells one for $24.99, and you also have the non-branded Chinese adapters that start at $12.89.

We've contacted Corsair to find out the MSRP for its 12VHPWR power adapter. Once the product page is ready, you can order the adapter directly from Corsair. In the meantime, we've found the adapter at various foreign stores that could hint at U.S. pricing. Australian retailer PLE Computers has the Corsair adapter up for $26.23, while a Taiwanese retailer, PC Party, sells it for $34.66.