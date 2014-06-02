Corsair Unveils Cherry MX RGB Gaming Keyboards, Mouse

On Monday Corsair revealed the world’s first Cherry MX mechanical gaming keyboards, the K95 RGB and K70 RGB costing $189.99 and $169.99 respectively, along with the $69.99 M65 RGB gaming mouse. The company is showcasing the three devices during COMPUTEX 2014, and will make the devices available for purchase later this summer.

“The K70 RGB and K95 RGB exhibit all of Corsair’s hallmark features: sleek design, ultra-accurate components, and sturdy metal construction combining for minimalist looks, pinpoint accuracy, and long-lasting performance,” reads the PR. “Powerful editing software enables creation of unlimited lighting effects and macros, from solid colors that can highlight key groupings, to gradients and ripple patterns that can provide a visual cue that a macro or in-game timer has completed.”

Available in late August, the K95 RGB gaming keyboard features aircraft-grade black anodized brushed aluminum for “superior” rigidity, and on-board memory for storing performance and lighting settings. The peripheral also includes multicolor per-key backlighting for “virtually unlimited game customization”. The entire keyboard is programmable up to 108 macros, presets or key combinations.

The K70 RGB keyboard is the same as the K95 RGB, but lacks the bank of macro-keys. As with the other keyboard, this model has multicolor per-key backlighting, 100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover on USB, onboard memory for lighting settings, and a two-year warranty. This model will be available in late July with Cherry MX RGB red switches, and blue and brown switches available late August.

Finally there’s the M65 RGB gaming mouse. This peripheral has three-zone 16.M color backlighting, a color DPI indicator that allows users to instantly confirm the mouse speed, a custom-tuned 8,200 DPI gaming-grade laser sensor, an aircraft-grade aluminum form factor that’s durable and lightweight, and an adjustable weight system. Available in late August, the mouse also provides on-the-fly DPI switching and eight buttons.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.