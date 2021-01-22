Corsair's Upcoming Force MP600 Pro SSD Touts 7 GBps Speeds

As evidenced by the lastest Amazon listing (via momomo_us), Corsair has been preparing the successor to the brand's existing Force MP600 PCIe 4.0 SSD and it's touted to go as fast as 7,000 MBps. The new Force MP600 Pro is likely packing Phison's PS5018-E18 controller, which would certainly explain the exponential jump in performance.

Like its predecessor, the Force MP600 Pro is in the M.2 2280 form factor and communicates with your system through the conventional PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. The drive still employs a gigantic, aluminum heatsink to keep operating temperatures under control when the drive's dealing with heavy workloads.

The Force MP600 Pro's recipe consists of the Phison PS5016-E16 controller and Kioxia BiCS4 96L TLC NAND. Therefore, it makes sense that the Pro variant should transition to the newer and faster PS5018-E18 controller. As far as the NAND goes, Amazon Germany states that the drive continues to feature TLC NAND although we don't know exactly from who.

Corsair Force MP600 Pro Specifications

SSD Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Write (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Force MP600 Pro 7,000 6,850 ? ? 3,600 Samsung 980 Pro 7,000 5,100 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,200 Force MP600 4,950 4,250 680,000 600,000 3,600

The Force MP600 Pro reportedly debuts with sequential read and write speeds up to 7,000 MBps and 6,850 MBps, respectively. That's an incredible 41.4% improvement in sequential read performance and a 61.2% increase in sequential write performance in comparison to the existing MP600.

It remains to be seen how the Force MP600 Pro performs in the real world. If we only look at the numbers, the Force MP600 Pro is on equal grounds with the Samsung 980 Pro in regards to sequential read performance, but has a 37% higher sequential write throughput.

Amazon Germany listed the Force MP600 Pro with an endurance of 3,600 TBW (terabytes written). The figure coincides with the current Force MP600 2TB drive. If the listing is accurate, the Force MP600 2TB is up to 200% more durable than the Samsung 980 Pro.

The Force MP600 Pro might just be the tip of the iceberg though as Corsair may be preparing more variants for an impending launch. The company registered a ton of part numbers for unreleased SSDs with the Korean Communications Commission a little over two weeks ago. One of the part numbers, CSSD-F1000GBMP600PRO, corresponds to the Force MP600 Pro 1TB that's listed on Amazon Germany.

There are mentions of a Force MP600 Pro XT, suggesting that it should be even faster than the Force MP600 Pro that we're seeing today. Of course, there is no guarantee that every product from the submission makes it to the market as hardware vendors typically register many part numbers just to cover all angles.

For now, the Force MP600 Pro is the only confirmed drive that has made it past the drawing board. The recent Amazon Germany posting suggests that Corsair will likely announce its new SSDs very soon.