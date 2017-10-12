Corsair Intros LL Series RGB Fans With Dual Lighting Zones

No matter your opinion of the RGB lighting trend, one thing’s for sure: component makers love it. In the last few years, addressable RGB lighting has permeated the entire PC industry. Peripherals of all kinds, including mice, keyboards, and headsets, are available with RGB lights. Every major motherboard manufacturer, including Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and even Biostar, offers RGB lighting on their motherboards and the same can be said for most graphics card makers, too. If you really want to go all out, you can find power supplies, water cooling equipment, cases, and memory modules with RGB lights. There is also an abundance of RGB fans the choose from, and Corsair just added another option to the mix.

Corsair’s new LL Series RGB fans stand out from the rest because they offer two independent lighting zones. Corsair offers other RGB fans, which have LEDs in the hub and another line with LEDs in the outer ring. The LL series has LEDs in both in the hub and outer ring, and you can set different colors in each zone to create a unique look.

The LL Series RGB feature fins made of a diffuse translucent material that spreads the light evenly. The inner hub and the inner edge of the outside ring are also made of the same diffuse material, which helps create a vibrant glow. Each LL Series fan includes 16 RGB LEDs; four in the hub, and 12 in the outer ring.

Corsair’s LL Series RGB Fans are compatible with Corsair Link software, and they support PWM control, which enables you to control the fan speeds. And if you plug the fans into a Corsair Lighting Node Pro, the Corsair Link software can control and synchronizes the LEDs in each fan. The software will also let you synchronize the fans with other Corsair Link compatible RGB components.

Corsair offers the LL Series RGB fans in 120mm and 140mm variants. The 120mm fans are available in packages of three for $120 or individually for $35. The larger fans come in packs of two for $100 and individually for $40. The multipacks also include Corsair’s Lighting Node Pro controller, which is a $60 value.