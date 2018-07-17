Corsair Launches Carbide Spec-06 RGB Cases

Corsair announced a new RGB-illuminated chassis for its Carbide family of cases.

The Corsair Carbide Spec-06 takes the similar form of other “Spec” branded mid-tower cases with its size and layout, but it takes aesthetics a step further with its tempered glass side panel, PSU shroud, and an RGB LED-lit front-panel inlay.

The Spec-06 RGB comes with two 120mm fans (non-RGB) already installed, and the chassis can accommodate up to six 120mm fans in total (three front, two top, one rear). The RGB lighting in the front panel is controlled by a built-in three-switch controller that allows you to alter the color, effect, and patterns of the flashy lights. You can also equip the Spec-06 with up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator, four 2.5” SSDs, and two 3.5” HDDs.

The new Corsair Carbide Spec-06 RGB is available now at Newegg in a white or black finish for $95 plus shipping. A single-color LED version (the Spec-06) is also available in white or black for $85.