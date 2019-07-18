Corsair Radically Expands 32GB DDR4 Desktop DIMM Availability

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair today launched a new group of Vengeance LPX modules based on 16Gb (2GB) ICs, making capacities from 1x 32GB to 8x 32GB (256GB) available to anyone with the firmware to support it. The use of higher-density chips enables these to be organized in an industry-standard eight-chip-per-side layout, making them electrically compatible with the widest-possible range of DDR4-equipped consumer motherboards (unlike some double-capacity DIMMs that organized two modules on a single PCB).

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB Product Line Specs

Model Capacity Data Rate Latency CMK32GX4M1A2400C16 32GB (1x 32GB) DDR4-2400 CAS 16 CMK32GX4M1A2666C16 32GB (1x 32GB) DDR4-2666 CAS 16 CMK32GX4M1D3000C16 32GB (1x 32GB) DDR4-3000 CAS 16 CMK64GX4M2A2400C16 64GB (2x 32GB) DDR4-2400 CAS 16 CMK64GX4M2A2666C16 64GB (2x 32GB) DDR4-2666 CAS 16 CMK64GX4M2D3000C16 64GB (2x 32GB) DDR4-3000 CAS 16 CMK128GX4M4A2400C16 128GB (4x 32GB) DDR4-2400 CAS 16 CMK128GX4M4A2666C16 128GB (4x 32GB) DDR4-2666 CAS 16 CMK256GX4M8A2400C16 256GB (8x 32GB) DDR4-2400 CAS 16 CMK256GX4M8A2400C16 256GB (8x 32GB) DDR4-2666 CAS 16

XMP Data rates are quite limited, considering the recent release of non-XMP DDR4-3200, but that’s to be expected with higher-density, lower-volume silicon. We have no word yet on whether the modules use Samsung’s new A-Die or Micron’s new D9XPF, but it’s nice to finally see availability that extends beyond the almost-mythical Samsung OEM. Currently available at Corsair’s store, several of these kits are also available for pre-order at other online retailers.