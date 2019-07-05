Trending

First Native DDR4-3200 DRAM for the Lazy

Century Micro, a renowned Japanese memory manufacturer, has announced today that its upcoming DDR4 memory modules will feature a native data rate of 3,200 MHz. 

How does Century Micro's DDR4-3200 memory modules differ from other offerings on the market with the same speed? While many enthusiast memory kits are rated to run at extremely high memory speeds, they often adhere to JEDEC's baseline DDR4-2133 standard out of the box for compatibility reasons. Therefore, you have to configure the memory manually or enable the XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) / AMP (AMD Memory Profile) feature on your motherboard to get it up to the advertised speed. Century Micro's offering, on the other hand, is plug-and-play since it runs at 3,200 MHz out of the gate as long as you have a compatible motherboard. The new D4U3200 memory modules will hook up nicely with the upcoming AMD Ryzen 3000-series processors that come out July 7.

Specs

Part NumberCapacityMemory SpeedMemory TimingsVoltage
CD8G-D4U3200H8GB (1x 8GB)DDR4-3200CL22-22-22-521.2V
CK8GX2-D4U3200H16GB (2x 8GB)DDR4-3200CL22-22-22-521.2V
CK8GX4-D4U3200H32GB (4x 8GB)DDR4-3200CL22-22-22-521.2V

Although Century Micro's D4U3200 memory doesn't require any human intervention, the CL timings leave a lot to be desired. Century Micro set the timings to CL22-22-22-52. Fortunately, the memory modules run at 1.2V, so there should be room for optimization at the cost of a higher operating voltage.

According to Century Micro, the D4U3200 sticks are using memory chips from Micron, since it's the only manufacturer that's selling native DDR4-3200 DRAM parts. The modules are built from an eight-layer PCB, and the product image shows the sticks with Micron chips carrying the "9KJ45 D9WSM" label.

Come July 7, Century Micro will launch 8GB memory modules at launch in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB kits. It will offer 16GB sticks at a later date. Pricing is unknown at the moment and will vary based on store.

6 Comments
  • Barty1884 05 July 2019 17:43
    If it's not booting a JEDEC standard for ultimate compatibility, surely there will be at least one board that doesn't just "work" out of the box without memory training....... Defeating the "lazy" appeal in at least one configuration...
  • cryoburner 05 July 2019 20:26
    Although Century Micro's D4U3200 memory doesn't require any human intervention, the CL timings leave a lot to be desired. Century Micro set the timings to CL22-22-22-52. Fortunately, the memory modules run at 1.2V, so there should be room for optimization at the cost of a higher operating voltage.
    Those are some shockingly bad memory timings. Nearly all DDR4-3200 kits on the market offer CAS latency of 16 or below. This RAM at stock settings would have latency on par with some of the cheapest DDR4-2133 and 2400 kits. Perhaps that allows them to avoid compatibility issues, but what's the point of offering the higher native speed if performance will be poor without manually adjusting the timings?
  • AlistairAB 05 July 2019 20:43
    cryoburner said:
    Those are some shockingly bad memory timings. Nearly all DDR4-3200 kits on the market offer CAS latency of 16 or below. This RAM at stock settings would have latency on par with some of the cheapest DDR4-2133 and 2400 kits. Perhaps that allows them to avoid compatibility issues, but what's the point of offering the higher native speed if performance will be poor without manually adjusting the timings?

    yeap this is shockingly bad, even C16 is easy with cheap memory chips, not C22...
  • hannibal 06 July 2019 22:55
    You most propably get better timing by using some memory profiles. This just have 3200 with lose timing as an starting point that works on everything without any tinkering.
  • LordConrad 07 July 2019 01:41
    hannibal said:
    You most propably get better timing by using some memory profiles. This just have 3200 with lose timing as an starting point that works on everything without any tinkering.
    Agreed. It would be incredibly stupid not to have XMP/AMP profiles with better timings.
  • pokeman 08 July 2019 08:36
    Lazy timings though..
