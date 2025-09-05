Expansion card lets you insert 512GB of extra DDR5 memory into your PCIe slot — CXL 2.0 AIC designed for TRX50 and W790 workstation motherboards

Workstation motherboards already have access to an immense amount of memory. However, additional memory can often be beneficial. Gigabyte has introduced the AI Top CXL R5X4, a specialized add-in card (AIC) designed to further increase the memory capacity of the company's TRX50 AI Top and W790 AI Top motherboards.

The AI Top CXL R5X4 may initially be mistaken for an entry-level gaming graphics card if you don't catch the presence of the memory slots. It is because the AIC, which measures 4.7 x 10 inches (12 x 25.4 cm), slots into a regular PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot. The AI Top CXL R5X4, which features a 16-layer HDI PCB, is based around the Microchip PM8712 controller cooled with what Gigabyte calls the "CXL Thermal Armor," a solution manufactured with a full-metal thermal design. It also includes an AIO fan for active cooling, which expels air from the shroud to cool the nearby memory slots.

Other CXL solutions, such as the Samsung CMM-D modules, come with a fixed amount of memory. Gigabyte's AI Top CXL R5X4, however, features four DDR5 memory slots that support RDIMMs, allowing you to choose the amount of memory you want and accommodate future upgrades. With each slot supporting up to 128GB, the total memory capacity can reach 512GB on the AI Top CXL R5X4.

Gigabyte has not specified the supported data rate for the card. For reference, some RDIMMs have achieved data rates of up to DDR5-8800. The QVL for the AI Top CXL R5X4, last updated on April 25, shows support for DDR5 memory kits with data rates up to DDR5-6800.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte)

While the AI Top CXL R5X4 is installed in a PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot, the card communicates with your system using the CXL 2.0/1.1 protocol; You will need a motherboard with at least the AMD TRX50 chipset or the Intel W790 chipset. Gigabyte specifically advertises the AI Top CXL R5X4 for the brand's TRX50 AI Top and W790 AI Top motherboards. However, we don't see any reason why the AIC wouldn't work on any motherboard with PCIe 5.0 and CXL support.

As far as power requirements go, the AIC relies on a standard 8-pin EXT12V power connector. Gigabyte has conveniently placed a small power connector indicator LED beside the power connector to indicate whether it's plugged in correctly or not.

Gigabyte hasn't revealed when the AI Top CXL R5X4 (12ME-ATCXL54-101AR) will be available nor its price.

