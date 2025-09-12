New DDR5 module features an OLED display you probably won't see after installation — shows off RAM's specs and vitals

First previewed at this year's Computex, V-Color has officially introduced its new XFinity+ memory kits, designed to compete with the best RAM on the market. The memory modules feature a built-in OLED display to showcase their specifications and vital stats.

V-Color collaborated extensively with Gigabyte to develop the XFinity+. The OLED display operates in real-time, and what distinguishes it from other implementations is its lack of requirement for additional connectors or cables. V-Color did not elaborate on the specifics, only stating that the display communicates directly with the motherboard and reads the system data.

It's plausible that V-Color just added a controller to read and display the information from the memory modules. The company, which has patented the implementation under Patent M664715, confirms that the information on the OLED display works during POST, which lends credence to our suspicion.

V-Color XFinity+ DDR5 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Data Rate Platform Profile CL Timing Kit Capacity DDR5-8200 - DDR5-9066 Intel XMP 38 - 42 32GB, 48GB, 64GB DDR5-8000 Intel XMP 40 32GB, 48GB, 64GB DDR5-9000 AMD EXPO 42 48GB DDR5-8000 AMD EXPO 40 32GB, 48GB, 64GB DDR5-6000 AMD EXPO 26, 28, 30 32GB

Vendors often boast about personalized features and related functionalities, particularly those related to RGB lighting or built-in display integrations on hardware devices. Since V-Color has not referenced any such capabilities, it is reasonable to conclude that the display cannot be customized to showcase other content, such as GIFs or memes. The ARGB lighting is customizable through V-Color's software.

Indeed, V-Color explicitly states that the monitoring parameters on the XFinity+ are limited to the memory profile, whether it pertains to Intel XMP or AMD EXPO, including aspects such as capacity, speed, timings, voltage, or temperature.

The Intel memory kits will launch with data rates between DDR5-8200 and DDR5-9066, with CAS Latency (CL) expectations ranging from 38 to 42 clock cycles. Meanwhile, the DDR5-8200 memory kit, which is Intel 200S Boost certified, will launch with a CL40. The memory kits will come with Intel XMP support and will be available in 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB capacities.

On the AMD side, Ryzen processor owners will have access to high-end memory kits, which can reach data rates of up to DDR5-9000. The flagship SKU features a CL42 and 48GB capacity. Meanwhile, the DDR5-8000 memory kit is binned for CL40, with capacities ranging from 32GB to 64GB. If you prefer tighter timings rather than higher data rates, V-Color will also sell specific DDR5-6000 memory kits with CL26, CL28, or CL30 to choose from. However, the capacity is limited to 32GB.

XFinity+ memory kits are available in white or black colors. The first batch will include one memory module with the OLED display and one standard memory module. Nonetheless, V-Color will also sell SCC 2+2 memory kits in the near future, which will consist of the memory kit and the RGB filler memory modules.

V-Color hasn't shared the pricing information on the XFinity+ memory kits. The company will commence mass production on the XFinity+ memory kits in the third quarter of this year. The first batch of memory kits is exclusive to Newegg, but availability will also be extended to V-Colors online store, Amazon, and global authorized distributors.

