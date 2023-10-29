Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD Only $74 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD for one of its lowest prices ever. This SSD has been going for around $89 as of late but right now is available for just $74 at Amazon when using the $15 coupon box before adding it to your cart.
We reviewed the Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD back in 2022 and overall found it to be a somewhat underwhelming SSD. It has decent performance for its price and even without a discount provides a good SSD for the value. If you’re in the market for something mid-level without overspending, then you definitely should take a look at this discount.
Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD
This drive can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4200 Mbps. It's supported by a 5-year warranty from Crucial.
The Crucial P3 Plus 2TB drive has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. It uses a Phison E21T controller and uses 176-Layer Micron QLC memory. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4200 Mbps.
This SSD is supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Crucial that voids should the drive reach 440 TBW. It’s also backed up by Amazon’s 30-day return policy.
