Custom 410W GeForce RTX 3090 Brings The Bling And The Heat

Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB (Image credit: Emtek)

Emtek, a South Korean brand, (via VideoCardz) has announced the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB, which comes with a glittering shroud and a blistering maximum power consumption of 410W.

Emtek rates the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB for a maximum power consumption of 410W, which explains the beefy cooler and the triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The default TDP (thermal design power) rating on the GeForce RTX 3090 is 350W, so Emtek's graphics card power limit is up to 17.1% higher. Nvidia recommends a 750W power supply for the GeForce RTX 3090, but the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB might warrant an 800W minimum.

In addition to decking the graphics card with RGB lighting, Emtek also added a sparkling crystal-like finish on the shroud. The design reminds us of G.Skill's Trident Z Royal memory kits. The graphics card features a triple-fan cooling setup and checks in at 304 x 136 x 60mm.

Like other custom models, Emtek's rendition of the GeForce RTX 3090 adheres to Nvidia's core specifications. The graphics cards sport 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores, and 82 RT cores. It has 24GB of 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory at its disposal. The memory communicates through a 384-bit memory bus, which amounts to a memory bandwidth up to 936.2 GBps. While the Founders Edition comes with a 1,695 MHz boost clock, the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB comes in at 1,785 MHz, a 5.3% improvement.

The video outputs, however, are the same on the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB as on the Founders Edition. You receive one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs to connect up to four displays simultaneously.

Being a South Korean brand, the possibility of finding the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB in the U.S. is zero to none. Nonetheless, it's a monster of a graphics in every sense of the word.